A Maga trolled libtards for complaining about Pete Hegseth’s awful socks and was owned into next year

We didn’t think we’d find ourselves writing about US defence secretary Pete Hegseth’s socks today but each day brings a new challenge, right?

And we mention them because they were highlighted by the always followable menswear writer and all-round Twitter sensation, @dieworkwear, who suggested they were inappropriate for a man of his office.

This is undignified for the US Secretary of Defense https://t.co/Zf7KPbCGXa pic.twitter.com/r6AiQtM5E9 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) May 19, 2025

Fair comment, you might think?

Well this Maga didn’t, a retired colonel who’s got his own podcast and everything.

Complaining about @SecDefs shoes and socks just shows how weak the opposition is. Pete can wear whatever he wants. I don’t care if he wears flip flops as long as he is re-establishing peace through strength effectively. https://t.co/GW9Kr1ZwAU — Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) May 20, 2025

Shots fired!

At which point @dieworkwear re-entered the chat.

but that’s not true. here you retweeted someone criticizing ppl for wearing clothes they consider inappropriate for their gender. so you do care about clothes. it’s just that your judgements are based in bigotry and mine are based in obscure menswear rules no one cares about pic.twitter.com/G8Dv01S7By — derek guy (@dieworkwear) May 20, 2025

Boom.

And it didn’t end there either.

Ah yes, the old “you bigot” response. Hilariously weak, again. The individuals in those photo’s are violating lawful orders. Did you criticize them for defaming the nation’s uniform, no. Your complaint is so weak you can’t defend it without resorting to typical leftist tropes. — Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) May 20, 2025

how often are you called a bigot for it to be an “old response?” — derek guy (@dieworkwear) May 20, 2025

Which is surely what you call a technical knockout.

YOU DONT FUCK WITH DEREK. He will cut a bitch outside UNIQLO!! — Grover One (@groversmith1) May 20, 2025

Last word – of course – to @dieworkwear.

Finally, I think someone serving as Sec of Defense should dress more soberly for the position. You are sending people out to potentially die. Dressing like a 2010 menswear blogger is bad for this role. Stick to navy sport coats and chinos or dark worsted suits. And dark shoes. pic.twitter.com/Iff9Eka0Xl — derek guy (@dieworkwear) May 20, 2025

