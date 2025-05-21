US Derek Guy Pete hegseth

A Maga trolled libtards for complaining about Pete Hegseth’s awful socks and was owned into next year

John Plunkett. Updated May 21st, 2025

We didn’t think we’d find ourselves writing about US defence secretary Pete Hegseth’s socks today but each day brings a new challenge, right?

And we mention them because they were highlighted by the always followable menswear writer and all-round Twitter sensation, @dieworkwear, who suggested they were inappropriate for a man of his office.

Fair comment, you might think?

Well this Maga didn’t, a retired colonel who’s got his own podcast and everything.

Shots fired!

At which point @dieworkwear re-entered the chat.

Boom.

And it didn’t end there either.

Which is surely what you call a technical knockout.

Last word – of course – to @dieworkwear.

Source @dieworkwear