Nothing to see here – just a creepy picture that was hidden inside a wall for decades

Weird World creepy

Over on Reddit, back in 2023, u/BeginningSir2984 quite aptly headed to the r/weird forum to share what she found while doing some DIY.

Found this inside the wall in my hallway. I’ve lived in this house for all of my 46 years.

Brace yourself.

She added a little more detail.

..and on the back – so faintly written that I cannot capture it with my camera – are the words “an old man called energy”.

Reddit users had thoughts. Lots of thoughts.

Do you have a relative somewhere who’s oddly youthful for his age?

Marshman82

Put that thing back where it came from.

IronD93

I know a good realtor.

ablackscot

The next time you walk through your home at night, listen carefully to your footsteps. Does something seem wrong? Does the creaking of your floorboards sound even the tiniest bit out of sync? ARE YOU SURE?

Ges13

I think it would look fantastic hung above your headboard, watching over you.

Skydiverraul13

Op, when it starts speaking to you, best not to trust it. Also, don’t read that phrase on the back three times in a mirror.

Wilding1103

It looks weird but friendly to me. 🙂 Maybe stick some googly eyes on it so it can see you 😀

Pathfinder71

The chamber of secrets has been opened. Enemies of the heir, beware

Usman5432

That’s some shit straight outta Ghostbusters

Rare_Environment_277

I would search the frame behind the picture to see if there’s anything hidden in there.

Inevitable_Shift1365

Annnnd now you’ve unleashed the demon. Good luck!

tinfoilsheild

It looks cool, but there is literally 0% chance that the creation of this painting didn’t involve bloodshed and screaming and pentagrams and shit.

IvanAfterAll

DILF_MANSERVICE had a theory.

That is clearly a man cursed for eternity to chase a small blue hedgehog.

READ MORE

People are sharing the eeriest things children have ever said to them – don’t read these 21 on your own

Source r/Weird Image r/Weird, Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels