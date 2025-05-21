Eamonn Holmes fell off his chair on live TV and it’s not just that – well, it is – but it’s the guest’s reaction that really makes it (sound up!)

Celebrity Eamonn Holmes GB News

You presumably don’t have to like Eamonn Holmes to wish him a speedy recovery after he fell off his chair on live TV on Wednesday.

It made for quite a spectacular bit of TV, not because of what happened to Holmes – well, not entirely – but because of the reaction of the guest and the presenter’s subsequent noises off. Sound up!

Eamonn Holmes fell from his chair live on TV. pic.twitter.com/FtKs9qetcS — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 21, 2025

Is there a Bafta for this sort of thing?

Here’s what Holmes had to say about it later.

‘As the morning went on I felt aches and pains…’@EamonnHolmes reflects on his on-air fall during GB News this morning, admitting it left him shaken following a similar incident just two weeks prior, saying: ‘It all came back.’ pic.twitter.com/jBK9lv6hsm — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 21, 2025

And here are our favourite responses.

The only GB News content I want to consume https://t.co/FTNmy6sNWt — Gem’s Michael Oliver Referee H8 Society (@queue_tip) May 21, 2025

I NEED FOOTAGE OF THE FALL — Mark (@markyboy720) May 21, 2025

primary school teaches will be itching to showcase this to any kid who’s chair is 0.21cm off the ground https://t.co/wZFsSKwiig — . (@Caz_Alexander) May 21, 2025

How is the Director not cutting to this immediately. Game’s Gone. — Lofty (@loftinopanevino) May 21, 2025

Ruth get the dildo out dorl, you’ve done well https://t.co/SMWgtU1ndG — Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) May 21, 2025

To conclude …

READ MORE

These young Reform UK-ers complained about the difficulty of getting a date at university – 13 very funny and totally on-point responses

Source @I_amMukhtar