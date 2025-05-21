Celebrity Eamonn Holmes GB News
Eamonn Holmes fell off his chair on live TV and it’s not just that – well, it is – but it’s the guest’s reaction that really makes it (sound up!)
You presumably don’t have to like Eamonn Holmes to wish him a speedy recovery after he fell off his chair on live TV on Wednesday.
It made for quite a spectacular bit of TV, not because of what happened to Holmes – well, not entirely – but because of the reaction of the guest and the presenter’s subsequent noises off. Sound up!
Eamonn Holmes fell from his chair live on TV. pic.twitter.com/FtKs9qetcS
— Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 21, 2025
Is there a Bafta for this sort of thing?
Here’s what Holmes had to say about it later.
‘As the morning went on I felt aches and pains…’@EamonnHolmes reflects on his on-air fall during GB News this morning, admitting it left him shaken following a similar incident just two weeks prior, saying: ‘It all came back.’ pic.twitter.com/jBK9lv6hsm
— GB News (@GBNEWS) May 21, 2025
And here are our favourite responses.
The only GB News content I want to consume https://t.co/FTNmy6sNWt
— Gem’s Michael Oliver Referee H8 Society (@queue_tip) May 21, 2025
I NEED FOOTAGE OF THE FALL
— Mark (@markyboy720) May 21, 2025
primary school teaches will be itching to showcase this to any kid who’s chair is 0.21cm off the ground https://t.co/wZFsSKwiig
— . (@Caz_Alexander) May 21, 2025
How is the Director not cutting to this immediately.
Game’s Gone.
— Lofty (@loftinopanevino) May 21, 2025
Ruth get the dildo out dorl, you’ve done well https://t.co/SMWgtU1ndG
— Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) May 21, 2025
Karma. https://t.co/Jmhuf4QPw8
— Stormnkem, known as Nk⚘ (@Storm61075237) May 21, 2025
— Inevitable Levelling down (@LevellingDown) May 21, 2025
To conclude …
#AccidentalPartridge pic.twitter.com/kDOnEcxWna
— Accidental Partridge (@AccidentalP) May 21, 2025
