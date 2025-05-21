Celebrity Eamonn Holmes GB News

Eamonn Holmes fell off his chair on live TV and it’s not just that – well, it is – but it’s the guest’s reaction that really makes it (sound up!)

John Plunkett. Updated May 21st, 2025

You presumably don’t have to like Eamonn Holmes to wish him a speedy recovery after he fell off his chair on live TV on Wednesday.

It made for quite a spectacular bit of TV, not because of what happened to Holmes – well, not entirely – but because of the reaction of the guest and the presenter’s subsequent noises off. Sound up!

Is there a Bafta for this sort of thing?

Here’s what Holmes had to say about it later.

And here are our favourite responses.

To conclude …

READ MORE

These young Reform UK-ers complained about the difficulty of getting a date at university – 13 very funny and totally on-point responses

Source @I_amMukhtar