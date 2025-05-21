This Maga cultist’s rant about ‘Biden’s tax code’ became hilariously awkward when it turned out that it was set by Trump

Pics MAGA

Political commentator and live streamer Dean Withers has become famous for taking on the Maga hoardes, armed with one important weapon …facts.

He recently faced this merch-buying ardent Trump supporter, who – unprompted – brought up the issue of the taxes Americans were paying under Biden. Watch how that worked out for her.

“I just want to clarify – you didn’t like Biden and Harris’ tax code?” “I did not.” “Would you ever vote for it again?” “No.” “Under any circumstances?” “No.” “It was Trump’s tax code.” “No. It was Obama’s.” “In 2017, Donald Trump passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, in which his tax code was set to expire this year. Which means under the entire Biden and Harris administration, we were under Donald Trump’s tax code. You just told us that you hated that tax code and you’d never vote for it again under any circumstances.” “I would never vote for a Democratic regime, ever.” “So, it had nothing to do with what they were doing and all to do with the fact that they’re Democrats. Party over country every single day. You’re a member of a cult.”

She clearly didn’t see that coming. TikTok users immenseley enjoyed her self-own.

1.

How dare you come at me with facts!

J

2.

If not cult, why cult shaped?

Count of Solitude

3.

Trumpanzees have to be the dumbest motherfuckers on the planet.

DL-qc

4.

This Guy is the Evidence that education was working and the only thing Trump and his comrades are fearing is Educated People… Greetings from Germany.

Krawall.Willi

5.

This is why MAGA won. It’s got nothing to do with policy they just prefer a bully in charge.

Folerian

6.

“Party over country every single day, you’re in a cult” ate.

Danisha Carter

7.

Basically, he let her speak against herself.

Daniel Akhimien

8.

Obama hasn’t been the president for a decade but he’s still getting blame. Those racists really hated him.

Sinnombre8

9.

And the saddest part is Trump couldn’t care less about these people.

Katie Lee

10.

“Democratic regime” as if oligarchs arent ruling the nation.

Oddur

11.

Middle income? she voted against herself.

SM

12.

And yet they are totally fine with Trump making America fascist.

Trunel Raze

MrBogardus pointed out the eternal truth.

100% if biden did this tariff war they would’ve lost their minds.



Source Dean Withers Image Screengrab