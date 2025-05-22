Making plans for a night out in your 20s vs your 40s

Exclusive ageing

1.

In your 20s

“Shall we meet up? Tonight, yeah? Meet you in an hour. Cool. See you then!”

In your 40s

“Shall we meet up? I can do a Saturday afternoon in 6 weeks time. No good? No, I can’t do Wednesdays. Ok, Tuesday 7th it is. See you in 5 months! Unless one of us has to cancel.”

2.

In your 20s

“What are we doing? Shall we just decide once we’re out?”

In your 40s

“What are we doing? How late will we be out? Will it be noisy? Can I sit down? How many layers of clothing should I wear?”

3.

In your 20s

“We’ll meet at 10pm”

In your 40s

“I need to be back home and in bed by 10pm.”

4.

In your 20s

“Shall we go to that place that lets you dance on the bar?”

In your 40s

“Shall we go to that place that has comfy seats?”

5.

In your 20s

“We could check out that place that has a 2 for 1 offer on cocktails.”

In your 40s

“We could check out that place that has a 2 for 1 offer on bath towel sets.”

6.

In your 20s

“I won’t eat before we go out so I can get drunk more quickly.”

In your 40s

“I’ll have a nice big bowl of pasta and a glass of milk to line my stomach before we go out.”

7.

In your 20s

“Do I want to crash at yours after? Thanks. Of course on the floor with an old blanket that belongs to your dog is fine.”

In your 40s

“Do I want to stay at yours after? Thanks. But I need to go home to my white noise machine, my orthopaedic pillow, and my hypoallergenic duvet.”











