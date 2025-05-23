25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Hello and welcome – or welcome back – to the Poke’s Funny Tweets of the Week.
We don’t need to explain what it is, but we will say that it’s always a pleasure to round these up, because there are some very funny people and posts out there, and we could all do with a laugh.
If you find a new account you like, show them a bit of love.
1.
[Chris de Burgh voice] https://t.co/wglv5gkJWM
— Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) May 21, 2025
2.
— Classical Studies Memes (@CSMFHT) May 21, 2025
3.
Tell me did it hurt? Did it hurt when you waved to that person today who wasn't waving to you but somebody behind you?
— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) May 20, 2025
4.
If you can listen to your partner eat a packet of crisps without thinking 'fuck sake' that's when you know you've found the one.
— cluedont (@cluedont) May 22, 2025
5.
Having a very particular set of skills doesn't have to be a nightmare for anybody. You might be a fine draftsman.
— Annie Hatfield (@AnneHatfieldVO) May 20, 2025
6.
If you ever want to see a Trump supporter go apeshit insane, just casually mention he's never won an election against a man.
— _ (@SundaeDivine) May 20, 2025
7.
I try to avoid the sun in the summer so people will assume I’m a member of The Cure.
— Larry’s Twin 99 (@LarrysTwin99) May 20, 2025
8.
New game to combat middle-lane hoggers… pic.twitter.com/4PNDePxZ56
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 22, 2025
9.
Ever noticed how impressive animal’s camouflage looks? pic.twitter.com/ObYWquAVhE
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 19, 2025
10.
Good news is I got 50 grams of protein at lunch, bad news is you have to eat a ton of chips and queso to achieve that.
— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) May 22, 2025
11.
Male birth control is free, and it's called wearing Crocs with socks.
— aLittleLeftOfNormal (@LeftOf_Normal) May 20, 2025
12.
There is nothing more humbling than hurting your back while putting exercise equipment together
— meghan (@deloisivete) May 22, 2025