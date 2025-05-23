25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Hello and welcome – or welcome back – to the Poke’s Funny Tweets of the Week.

We don’t need to explain what it is, but we will say that it’s always a pleasure to round these up, because there are some very funny people and posts out there, and we could all do with a laugh.

If you find a new account you like, show them a bit of love.

Tell me did it hurt? Did it hurt when you waved to that person today who wasn't waving to you but somebody behind you? — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) May 20, 2025

If you can listen to your partner eat a packet of crisps without thinking 'fuck sake' that's when you know you've found the one. — cluedont (@cluedont) May 22, 2025

Having a very particular set of skills doesn't have to be a nightmare for anybody. You might be a fine draftsman. — Annie Hatfield (@AnneHatfieldVO) May 20, 2025

If you ever want to see a Trump supporter go apeshit insane, just casually mention he's never won an election against a man. — _ (@SundaeDivine) May 20, 2025

I try to avoid the sun in the summer so people will assume I’m a member of The Cure. — Larry’s Twin 99 (@LarrysTwin99) May 20, 2025

New game to combat middle-lane hoggers… pic.twitter.com/4PNDePxZ56 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 22, 2025

Ever noticed how impressive animal’s camouflage looks? pic.twitter.com/ObYWquAVhE — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 19, 2025

Good news is I got 50 grams of protein at lunch, bad news is you have to eat a ton of chips and queso to achieve that. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) May 22, 2025

Male birth control is free, and it's called wearing Crocs with socks. — aLittleLeftOfNormal (@LeftOf_Normal) May 20, 2025

12.