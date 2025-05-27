Donald Trump has been inventing words again, and his latest brain fart earned him the scorn of the internet

US donald trump

Nothing to see here – apart from Donald Trump once more stumbling over his words.

The US President was speaking on Memorial Day – which is dedicated to members of the armed forces who have died while serving – and he got into quite a muddle over the job title of one of the servicepeople.

That should have been ‘cryptologic technician’, in case you were wondering. It wasn’t quite covfefe, but it fired up the internet.

1.

Good luck to whoever's doing the transcription…pic.twitter.com/s8nD9KUebJ — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 26, 2025

2.

He has the best words.

Believe me. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 26, 2025

3.

BREAKING: In a shockingly senile moment, Donald Trump loses the ability to read the teleprompter and stumbles over the word “Cryptolologic” during his speech at Arlington. Is it time for a new Jake Tapper book and the 25th Amendment yet? pic.twitter.com/0yjS5tC4og — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 26, 2025

4.

COVFEFE!!! Trumps veneers are loose again…. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) May 26, 2025

5.

You’d think he’d read the speech once before stepping up, just once. Instead, he sounds like a 4th grader who forgot there was a test. That’s how you know he doesn’t care. If he did, it’d show. — Human☮ (@4HumanUnity) May 26, 2025

6.

C’mon he’s saying all the right letters but not necessarily in the right order. — Richy Bourlsac ⚛️ (@zeitgeisterman) May 26, 2025

7.

That's easy for him to say — Paul Jardine (@pauljardine5150) May 26, 2025

8.

"And your first word today is Cryptolologic" https://t.co/PnwRoRQoTU pic.twitter.com/qTjqDBL1LR — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) May 26, 2025

9.