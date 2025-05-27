US donald trump

Donald Trump has been inventing words again, and his latest brain fart earned him the scorn of the internet

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 27th, 2025

Nothing to see here – apart from Donald Trump once more stumbling over his words.

The US President was speaking on Memorial Day – which is dedicated to members of the armed forces who have died while serving – and he got into quite a muddle over the job title of one of the servicepeople.

That should have been ‘cryptologic technician’, in case you were wondering. It wasn’t quite covfefe, but it fired up the internet.

