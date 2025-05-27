US barack obama donald trump

Donald Trump’s Memorial Day Truth Social rant tells you all you need to know about the current president

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 27th, 2025

Memorial Day is the most solemn day in the US Forces calendar. It’s a day on which the whole country honours those who have lost their lives in the service of the United States of America, and the President plays a big part in the commemorations.

Even former presidents mark the important occasion with sobre messages.

There’s always an exception to the rule, and the current resident of the White House used the occasion of Memorial Day to spread his customary bile.

HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE SCUM THAT SPENT THE LAST FOUR YEARS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY THROUGH WARPED RADICAL LEFT MINDS, WHO ALLOWED 21,000,000 MILLION PEOPLE TO ILLEGALLY ENTER OUR COUNTRY, MANY OF THEM BEING CRIMINALS AND THE MENTALLY INSANE,THROUGH AN OPEN BORDER THAT ONLY AN INCOMPETENT PRESIDENT WOULD APPROVE, AND THROUGH JUDGES WHO ARE ON A MISSION TO KEEP MURDERERS, DRUG DEALERS, RAPISTS, GANG MEMBERS, AND RELEASED PRISONERS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD, IN OUR COUNTRY SO THEY CAN ROB, MURDER, AND RAPE AGAIN — ALL PROTECTED BY THESE USA HATING JUDGES WHO SUFFER FROM AN IDEOLOGY THAT IS SICK, AND VERY DANGEROUS FOR OUR COUNTRY. HOPEFULLY THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT, AND OTHER GOOD AND COMPASSIONATE JUDGES THROUGHOUT THE LAND, WILL SAVE US FROM THE DECISIONS OF THE MONSTERS WHO WANT OUR COUNTRY TO GO TO HELL. BUT FEAR NOT, WE HAVE MADE GREAT PROGRESS OVER THE LAST 4 MONTHS, AND AMERICA WILL SOON BE SAFE AND GREAT AGAIN! AGAIN, HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY, AND GOD BLESS AMERICA!

It was neither appropriate nor dignified – but it was extremely Trumpian. It received exactly the reactions you’d expect.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

When the Trump faithful wag their fingers, you know he’s gone too far.

READ MORE

Donald Trump has been inventing words again, and his latest brain fart earned him the scorn of the internet

Image Screengrab