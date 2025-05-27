Donald Trump’s Memorial Day Truth Social rant tells you all you need to know about the current president

US barack obama donald trump

Memorial Day is the most solemn day in the US Forces calendar. It’s a day on which the whole country honours those who have lost their lives in the service of the United States of America, and the President plays a big part in the commemorations.

Even former presidents mark the important occasion with sobre messages.

On Memorial Day, let us pause to remember and honor the brave women and men who made the ultimate sacrifice so we could live our lives in peace and possibility. Today we also honor the families they left behind whose hearts still carry the weight of absence. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 26, 2025

From our founding, the precious freedoms Americans enjoy have always been safeguarded by our armed forces, so many of whom have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Today and every day we remember their courage and honor their memory. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) May 26, 2025

On Memorial Day, we remember the sacrifices that our men and women in uniform and their families have made to preserve our freedom. May we always strive to honor the strength and resolve they’ve shown our country. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 26, 2025

There’s always an exception to the rule, and the current resident of the White House used the occasion of Memorial Day to spread his customary bile.

It was neither appropriate nor dignified – but it was extremely Trumpian. It received exactly the reactions you’d expect.

1.

This is the Memorial Day message Trump decided to post. There is not a single mention of our fallen troops, veterans, or anyone who has served. What a total disgrace. pic.twitter.com/bnvRZ7sAEL — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 26, 2025

2.

No President disrespects our troops more than Trump does. He called American service members who died in war “losers & suckers.” His Memorial Day message here is no surprise bcuz today is about something Trump has ZERO understanding of – sacrifice. Trump is the antithesis of… pic.twitter.com/EvfMYsLoH6 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 26, 2025

3.

This is the Memorial Day message from Trump. He is the most disgusting, disgraceful, hateful, vile embarrassment to our country and the entire world. pic.twitter.com/3S9yglZ6Gp — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) May 26, 2025

4.

Trump’s Memorial Day message to America is disgraceful, unhinged, and the rant of a mentally deranged madman. Just more proof he’s completely unfit to hold the office of President. pic.twitter.com/Tr43glYSl9 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 26, 2025

5.

@realDonaldTrump Memorial Day is not a day for screaming about enemies. It’s a day for reflecting on sacrifice—quietly, solemnly, humbly. Thousands of Americans have given their lives not so a president—any president—could rule unchallenged, but so that no one ever could. If… — Mike Young (@micyoung75) May 26, 2025

6.

I'm not going to repost trump's bizarre Memorial Day rant as I'm sure you can see it everywhere. Instead, I'm reposting Memorial Day tweets from Presidents Biden and Obama — sincere, solemn, and always presidential. It's not difficult, if you truly do honor our fallen heroes.… pic.twitter.com/STQEC0LR8s — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) May 26, 2025

7.

Only a depraved sick fuck wishes anyone “happy” Memorial Day when this day is literally about remembering those who paid the ultimate price for your freedom. pic.twitter.com/16Id2qm9hz — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) May 26, 2025

8.

There is absolutely nothing about the reason for memorial day in this trash post and anyone who thinks that Trump was sent by God needs to apologize to God because you are slandering God. https://t.co/im1cSFvRgM — Richard Crawford (@BlessedTXvet) May 26, 2025

9.

Tweeting "Happy Memorial Day" is like tweeting "Happy 9/11" https://t.co/P1iYuJXy3t — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 26, 2025

10.

What should we expect from a guy that tried to cancel Veterans Day? — Trump Tracker (@trackingdonald) May 26, 2025

11.

12.

Trump’s Memorial Day rant is a disgraceful display of narcissism, ignoring the true meaning of the day to honor our fallen heroes. His unhinged attacks on judges and obsession with personal grudges show he’s unfit to lead, caring more about himself than the nation’s sacrifices. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) May 27, 2025

When the Trump faithful wag their fingers, you know he’s gone too far.

I’m pro -Trump, but this is not ok. This is not the place, day or time to post this. This is a day of remembrance and reflection on those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. — Angi Davis (@CheerMom007) May 26, 2025

READ MORE

Donald Trump has been inventing words again, and his latest brain fart earned him the scorn of the internet

Image Screengrab