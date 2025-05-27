‘What is British but doesn’t feel British?’ – 24 things we think came from abroad but are 100% homegrown

Life British r/AskUK

There are some things that are very definitely British: a cup of tea, a sense of irony, hun culture. And then there are thing that we don’t think are British, but actually – and surprisingly – are.

They’ve been discussing this on the AskUK subreddit after user Stamfordsterling asked:

What is British but doesn’t feel British?

And lots of people chimed in with things that we’ve given other countries credit for, when actually they were created by us.

1.

‘Chicken tikka masala.’

–Trilobite_Tom

2.

‘Also balti. Invented in Birmingham.’

–MolassesInevitable53

3.

‘OnlyFans contributes more in taxes to the UK government than the entire fishing industry does.’

–Revolutionary-Mode75

4.

‘It’s obviously owned by Amazon now, but IMDb. Was originally hosted on the servers of Cardiff University’s computer science department.’

–CosmicBonobo

5.

‘I have to consciously remind myself that Christian Bale is English.’

–cmcbride6

6.

‘Grand Theft Auto.’

–asdaofficiaI

7.

‘Portmeirion in Wales. Certainly doesn’t look British at all.’

–ArmouredWankball

8.

‘Baseball and apple pie – both quintessentially American yet originate from England.’

–No_Reach_2396

9.

‘HSBC – Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking, based in London.’

–IanS_Photo

10.

‘Found out recently the film Bugsy Malone is a mostly British production and was filmed in England. No wonder it’s so popular here.’

–thebeesbollocks

11.

‘Cary Grant.’

–sbaldrick33

12.

‘iPhones. Designed by Sir Jonathan Paul Ive. British as they come.’

–AnyDescription9055