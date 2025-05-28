10 iconic burgers from TV shows and films to celebrate National Hamburger Day

Entertainment films food tv

To celebrate National Hamburger Day we’ve rounded up some of the most iconic burgers that have been served up in TV shows and films over the years. Some we’d love to give a try and some that’d potentially make us die. Any we’ve missed?

1. A Big Kahuna Burger from Pulp Fiction.

2. A Krabby Patty from SpongeBob SquarePants.

3. A Doublemeat Palace Burger from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

4. A Krusty Burger from The Simpsons.

5. The Santa Burger from Gilmore Girls.

6. A Burger of the Day from Bob’s Burgers.

7. The Best Burger in New York from How I Met Your Mother.

8. A Ron Swanson Burger from Parks and Rec.

9. A Cartman Burger from South Park.

10. The Atomic Peppers Burger from Dumb and Dumber





