‘What change do you think would instantly make the UK better?’ – 22 ways to make Britain great again that have nothing to do with Nigel Farage

The UK gets a lot of stick, and it largely comes from the people who live in it, but there’s not much use in criticism unless it comes with a constructive element. They’ve been making some helpful suggestions about how to improve the country on the AskUK subreddit, after user Difficult_Narwhal_72 asked this:

What change do you think would instantly make the UK better?

Plenty of people had ideas about shifts, both large and small, that would improve life for Brits.

1.

‘Individuals acting with some civic responsibility, rather than with the sense of entitlement and selfishness that has pervaded our society in recent years.’

–Life-Bedroom-8886

2.

‘Four day working week.’

–cheandbis

3.

‘People having a sense of pride in their community. E.g. not just not littering but if they see litter on the floor. Pick it up.’

–Indigo-Waterfall

4.

‘Making it a criminal offence for any individual holding elected public office to lie.’

–running_on_fumes25

5.

‘Ban ownership of residential property by non-domiciled taxpayers or limited companies, allowing exceptions for limited companies that agree to be under a new regulator of rented housing and conform to its new rules.’

–CarpeCyprinidae

6.

‘Legal requirement to publish accurate salary ranges on job ads.’

–chat5251

7.

‘Tidy the place up. Employ loads of rubbish collection people, specialist graffiti removal teams, discount trade refuse disposal costs whilst hugely increasing fines for fly tipping. Bring back regular verge trimming, highway litter picking, instruct Network Rail to clean up and weedkill their tracks.

Give councils quicker power to enter neglected property and remove rubbish. Ignore the Daily Mail and get civil enforcement staff tackling people throwing litter, provide hotlines to report drivers emptying rubbish in car parks or throwing litter out of windows.

Simple. Er, how do we pay for it?’

–andrew0256

8.

‘Sorting out the housing crisis. It’s quite literally ruining everyone’s lives.’

–Dry-Entertainment-18

9.

‘Politicians looking to actually change stuff instead of just banning and taxing things.’

–drc203

10.

‘No phone noises on public transport other than calls. Even then keep it to a minimum.’

–Horfield

11.

‘I lived in Japan for a while. They have a special area where you take your shoes off when you come into the house. It’s called the “genkan”. For Japanese people, not removing your shoes before entering a home is the equivalent as someone jumping a queue in the UK. It’s fucking outrageous.