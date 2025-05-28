‘You have 60 seconds to ruin a first date. What do you say?’ – 19 deal-breaking openers to avoid

Life dating r/AskReddit

Obviously, the point of going on a date is to make an excellent first impression in the hope that this first meeting will lead to a lifetime of romance and companionship. Over on the AskReddit page, they’ve been running an interesting thought experiment on doing the exact opposite after user jasminesaka asked:

You have 60 seconds to ruin a first date. What do you say?

Lots of people had lots of funny ideas about how you could end a potential relationship before it even started.

1.

‘So, do you see this going somewhere? Because my parents really want grandkids soon, and I already showed them your LinkedIn.’

–XoMarixoxo

2.

‘ Let’s get this over with.’

–Geerat5

3.

‘Are you familiar with the advantages of a fractional ownership vacation condo?’

–Rat-Scabies

4.

”I forgot my wallet. I’ll just eat whatever you don’t finish.”

–MisterHowl

5.

”You remind me of my ex. Not the good one.”

–XoMarixoxo

6.

‘I can do it in three seconds: ‘I voted for Trump.”

–mstatealliance

7.

”I hope you don’t mind, I brought my mum along.”

–alstrukshun

8.

‘I dated a guy who told me that he already had the names for our first three kids on our one and only date and minutes into it. I noped out of there.’

–SweaterSteve1966

9.

”Talk like Yoda we must!”

–TradeIcy1669

10.

”Hey can I get your Truth Social handle? I have some great articles that I think would really open your eyes.”

–ThorSon-525