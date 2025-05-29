Entertainment star trek

Is this clip from a 1967 Star Trek episode ‘one of the greatest fight scenes ever to grace television’? It’s certainly hilariously enjoyable

David Harris. Updated May 29th, 2025

For a show whose original run only lasted for three seasons from 1964 – 1969, US sci-fi series Star Trek certainly left a huge legacy, spawning a media franchise consisting of 11 television series, 13 feature films and it’s now widely considered to be one of the most popular and influential television shows of all time.

The original series, starring William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk, was well-known for it’s hammy acting and wonderfully shoddy special effects, and the following clip is fantastically typical.

We’ll let you decide if it’s ‘one of the greatest fight scenes’ ever shown on TV. Thanks to History Defined for sharing on Twitter.

No extraterrestrial humanoid reptilian species were harmed during the making of this episode.

We’ll just leave this here.

