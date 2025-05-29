Is this clip from a 1967 Star Trek episode ‘one of the greatest fight scenes ever to grace television’? It’s certainly hilariously enjoyable

Entertainment star trek

For a show whose original run only lasted for three seasons from 1964 – 1969, US sci-fi series Star Trek certainly left a huge legacy, spawning a media franchise consisting of 11 television series, 13 feature films and it’s now widely considered to be one of the most popular and influential television shows of all time.

The original series, starring William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk, was well-known for it’s hammy acting and wonderfully shoddy special effects, and the following clip is fantastically typical.

We’ll let you decide if it’s ‘one of the greatest fight scenes’ ever shown on TV. Thanks to History Defined for sharing on Twitter.

One of the greatest fight scenes to ever grace television – Kirk vs the Gorn (1967) pic.twitter.com/kRoIFuzaFW — History Defined (@historydefined) May 20, 2025

No extraterrestrial humanoid reptilian species were harmed during the making of this episode.

His weak spot is the double ear clap! — Damonde Tschritter (@Slimtschridy) May 21, 2025

His right and left hooks? Blazing speed. — Mars Ascending (@AwokenMars) May 21, 2025

I've been told that no CGI was used. Just amazing! — The Hoffman Lenses (@2bconsistent) May 21, 2025

Definitely not one of the greatest. Positiviely, definitively, absolutely the Greatest Of All Time. — Brian Jobe (@JobeBrian) May 21, 2025

I'm surprised Kirk was able to dodge those two first punches — wagmi ◎ (@wagmiandchill) May 20, 2025

He might’ve been slow, but boy, he sure was strong. — Shutdown Man (@ShutdownMan) May 21, 2025

When Kirk lamely punches its back. The whole thing is hilarious. — HellBint (@HellBint) May 21, 2025

I don't quite see what the threat was from that lizard. Kirk could not only outrun him, he could outwalk him. — Ken Scott (@foomper) May 20, 2025

Simply devastating. I hear Shatner insisted on doing this scene himself instead of using a stunt man. Ballsy. — C.W. Griswold (@ScratchOneBetty) May 20, 2025

Which one is The Gorn ? Is it the slow one or the even slower one ? — Young Frank Einstein (@nochalbestiny) May 20, 2025

I love the spangled tunic, gloves and boots.

A stylish 60’s Quant – inspired Gorn!

And ‘real’ jeopardy for Captain Kirk. Great stuff! https://t.co/DAILrvqCBg — Louise O'Connor (@LouzieO) May 20, 2025

I believe this is still studied in film schools. https://t.co/xqkIqzO3Ar — Michael Wade (@execupundit) May 22, 2025

We’ll just leave this here.

