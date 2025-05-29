A Texas Democrat tied a Republican in knots over their bill forcing teachers to display the Ten Commandments, and it’s a very satisfying watch

US Texas

Texas lawmakers have passed a bill that makes it compulsory for classrooms to display the Ten Commandments. You have to love that good old US separation of church and state, right? Oh!

Senate Bill 10: Ten Commandments in Texas Schools has yet to be signed by the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, and is highly likely to face legal challenges if he does, but it faced a different type of challenge from Democratic State Representative James Talarico, who had some questions for his Republican counterpart, Candy Noble.

@jamestalarico Republicans passed the bill on the Sabbath… breaking the 4th Commandment. Maybe they should try following the Ten Commandments before mandating them. SB 10 will force every public school teacher in the state of Texas to put up a poster of the Ten Commandments in their classroom. ♬ original sound – James Talarico

Mr Talarico – a committed Baptist, studying to become a minister – previously went viral when he challenged Texan Republicans to name a single school in which children were using litter boxes as toilets, after they sought to ban pupils from cosplaying as animals.

His run-in with the do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do brigade had the internet cheering again – amongst the facepalming.

1.

As a teacher, I’m ready to die on this hill. I simply will not do it. Not sure what will happen to me if I don’t, but I won’t do it. I will not hang that up in my classroom.

Christie

2.

Listen. I would 100% put the 10 commandments up. Right next to…. Buddhism’s Five Precepts, Islam’s Five Pillars, Hinduism’s Yamas and Niyamas and Quran’s Verses of the Ten Commandments. I’m all for kids learning about ALL religions.

Autistic Joy

3.

He brings a certain class to politics that has been long gone. it is so refreshing.

Mandy Candy

4.



This man was COOKING.

GrillyDilly

5.

What happened to SEPERATION OF CHURCH AND STATE?!?

Tayler413c

6.

‘Our history’ oh right I forgot Jesus was born in Kansas and they got the 10 commandments from on top of Mount Rushmore.

S

7.

10 commandments, but schoolchildren still being shot.

Matt

8.

Ironic is not the word. It is hypocrisy. It is control. It is manipulation.

JoeBee

9.

You’d think if she wanted the bill so bad, she’d know the commandments by heart.

Grant Gilbert

10.

I am a Christian mother and don’t want this in my children’s classroom.

Stephanie Skittles

11.

So forcing the Ten commandments on all non-christians is OK, but speaking about inclusivity is propaganda?

Constantine

12.

How many of the 10 commandments has Trump broken?

malcolmjm001

13.

That little smirk after asking if she’s aware of any legislature who have lied about anything is everything!

Verywill

14.

She wants to impose the Ten Commandments but doesn’t know what they are? Sounds like the representatives of the “big beautiful bill”.

Erica Valle

Acxxx99 had a suggestion.

If I were a teacher, I’d post them in Aramaic. Most people wouldn’t be able to read them, it’d look like a beautiful piece of art to the students, and it would be linguistically more accurate than a translated version. Malicious compliance.

