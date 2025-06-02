This obituary entered a dubious hall of fame thanks to a single rogue letter

News Funny fails

We feel quite bad for laughing at this meaning-altering typo in the obituary of art expert and journalist Bruce Arnold, who died in 2024 at the age of 87, but it’s a spectacular one.

On the one hand, sacking all the people who used to check copy for typos has saved newspaper owners a lot of money. On the other hand there is the last line of this obituary in today’s @thetimes. pic.twitter.com/N9D2xSxC26 — Keith Hann (@keithhann) May 28, 2024

Here’s a closer look.

Once more for those at the back.

Well, that’s awkward. Some people agreed that The Times had kind of brought it on themselves.

Omfg, a full-page obituary, and completely obliterated by a stray e. Someone will be having a no-biscuits meeting with the editor. https://t.co/IzJPF1wwJd — David Banks (@DBanksy) May 28, 2024

The best typo ever https://t.co/3libGdWLCw — Aidan Oliver (@aidanoliver1) May 29, 2024

so bad I had to check it was real https://t.co/T0r0y8eEq3 — Lee Jackson (@VictorianLondon) May 29, 2024

Honestly, this has been doing the rounds and I really struggled to spot the error. Oh of course the date is wrong I eventually (dimly) realised. Then I saw someone tweet about a stray e. I honestly thought it was just a humorous obituary. I’m an idiot. https://t.co/VoErkJ1XTi — Prof. Chris Ashford (@lawandsexuality) May 30, 2024

Shocking sloppiness: she died in 2022! https://t.co/HzrVmktGhR — Adrian Wooldridge (@adwooldridge) May 29, 2024

I was a subeditor for 12 years and I let about a billion errors like this get on the page https://t.co/ZYKnqa7ONb — Bill Linnane (@Bill_Linnane) May 30, 2024

Sarah Knapton suggested a very plausible explanation.

When I worked at the Old Bailey my fingers would often automatically type 'murder' if a word started with 'mu.' I imagine it is the same with 'died' for obituary writers. https://t.co/GmoOPQ86Q6 — sarahknapton (@sarahknapton) May 29, 2024

Source Keith Hann