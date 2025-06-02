Susanna Reid spotted an epic fail in Robert Jenrick’s video of ‘fare dodgers’ on the Tube and brutally owned him into next year

Politics Robert jenrick Susanna reid

Robert Jenrick has been making a name for himself the last day or two with a video in which he challenged people apparently fare dodging on the London Underground.

The shadow Conservative justice secretary and once (and presumably future) party leadership hopeful got all vigilante with. his video made at Stratford station in east London, which is in the third most deprived borough in the capital.

Sadiq Khan is driving a proud city into the ground. Lawbreaking is out of control. He’s not acting. So, I did. pic.twitter.com/MZSVQ3Sdak — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) May 29, 2025

At one point he was even threatened by someone who said they had a knife, and it was this bit that presenter Susanna Reid was especially keen to talk about when Jenrick appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday. And it’s quite the watch.

“Did you report to the police that you’ve been told someone was carrying a knife on the tube?”@susannareid100 questions @RobertJenrick after he released a video of him accusing people of fare-dodging on the London Underground. pic.twitter.com/3phlKPj5T1 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 2, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

Very simply: he chickened out, got his clip for twitter and fucked off home. Another grifter politician who doesn’t give a toss about the public — CMD121 (@OpaqueIs) June 2, 2025

‘Why didn’t you report it to the police?’

‘I didn’t want to make this all about me’ Yes you did, you attention seeking arsehole. — Kev R (@kev_rose1) June 2, 2025

Caught bang to rights, and by the look on his face when she asks “why not” the first time, he knows it — Marion Main – Extremist according to Rishi Sunak (@marionmain3) June 2, 2025

Makes a video about crime for clout then doesn’t report a more serious crime. Wasteman https://t.co/xboUGA25go — Aubrey Davis (@aubreydav1s) June 2, 2025

