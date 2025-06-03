Life comebacks mobile phones trains

An ‘influencer’ took aim at a fellow traveller for asking him to put headphones on in a busy train and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Poke Reporter. Updated June 3rd, 2025

Full confession we hadn’t come across Mikey Connor before but apparently he’s been done a bit of reality TV in between football refereeing and is something of a lower league ‘influencer’.

We mention him because he went on Twitter to complain about a fellow traveller who asked him to put headphones on in a busy train because he was listening to his mobile phone for everyone to hear.

Here is the tale shared by @Mikeyconnor94 in four parts.

It prompted the occasional comment like this, as you might imagine.

But it wasn’t until @Mikeyconnor94 replied that it really took off.

And basically the entirety of the internet – well, not all of it obviously, just most – responded as one.

