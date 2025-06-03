An ‘influencer’ took aim at a fellow traveller for asking him to put headphones on in a busy train and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Life comebacks mobile phones trains

Full confession we hadn’t come across Mikey Connor before but apparently he’s been done a bit of reality TV in between football refereeing and is something of a lower league ‘influencer’.

We mention him because he went on Twitter to complain about a fellow traveller who asked him to put headphones on in a busy train because he was listening to his mobile phone for everyone to hear.

Here is the tale shared by @Mikeyconnor94 in four parts.

Some Karen on the train just told us to put our headphones in on a busy Avanti Train because he’s listening to an audio book and said we haven’t no manners and need to grow up. He asked other passengers to back him up – no one replied. #Avanti 1/ — Mikey Connor (@Mikeyconnor94) June 2, 2025

I then replied what is the problem, the phones are not even loud? He had ONE earphone so after him telling me to get headphones – I told him to get two instead of one. He then went on to inform me I had not booked reserved seats #avanti 2/ — Mikey Connor (@Mikeyconnor94) June 2, 2025

I told him, what’s that got to do with anything, I have got reserved seats and they are a few rows back. If you are that bothered about it being silent why are you not in the quiet cabin. He went on about manners and respect. I told him stop being a Karen #avanti 3/ — Mikey Connor (@Mikeyconnor94) June 2, 2025

I said if the train was more busy what would you do ask others to be quiet and not talk because your listening to an audio book. He just said RIGHT GROW UP and walked away. I told him to grow the fuck up too. #Avanti 4/4 — Mikey Connor (@Mikeyconnor94) June 2, 2025

It prompted the occasional comment like this, as you might imagine.

I kinda hate it when people play music off their phone on a train for everyone to hear. — Matt (@woodendoor) June 2, 2025

But it wasn’t until @Mikeyconnor94 replied that it really took off.

The train was busy and I was watching TikTok at a low volume — Mikey Connor (@Mikeyconnor94) June 2, 2025

And basically the entirety of the internet – well, not all of it obviously, just most – responded as one.

Playing your music out loud on public transport is obnoxious af, that person isn’t a Karen, you’re just really fucking rude https://t.co/gQpJVeLuU3 — Chris (@gobshitechris) June 2, 2025

You sound like an irritating selfish prick Mikey — Calgie (@christiancalgie) June 2, 2025

Its a train, not your living room. Get some earphones or put it on mute. You can survive a train journey without doomscrolling tiktok on a busy carriage. — Cllr Zander West (@ADZanderWest) June 2, 2025

I’m sorry but you sound like the arsehole in this situation. — Clive Simpson ✡️ (@ItsTheDumbAges) June 3, 2025

Imagine making this public,

when it is in fact you that is the Karen in the story. https://t.co/5evlsnzYOp — Matthew Brown (@bicyclebrown) June 3, 2025

Yes, you’ve apparently no manners and you need to grow up. Just wear headphones if you want to listen to crap on your phone when you’re on public transport. — Martin A. Brooks (@mart_brooks) June 3, 2025

Motion to use the term ‘Mikey’ to describe selfish dickwads causing noise pollution on public transport, e.g. ‘Terrible bus journey, some Mikey was inflicting his shit taste in music on all the pensioners going to their Thursday social.’ https://t.co/kHLncFg5EL — womenopausal ✊♀️ (@womenopausal1) June 3, 2025

