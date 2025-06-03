Nick Offerman had the best response to the bigot who used his Parks and Recreation character to make an anti-Pride point

Celebrity LGBTQ+ Pride

As anyone with a working brain could have predicted, Pride Month has upset the bigots, and they’ve been sharing their virtual tantrums on any social media platform they can.

Here are some typical examples.

This is the Pride I will celebrate this month. pic.twitter.com/Zji6kpbYEy — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 2, 2025

Happy Pride Month our tolerance is over pic.twitter.com/VcEuBP3Q14 — (@Antunes1) June 2, 2025

THIS IS MY PRIDE FLAG AND MY PRONOUNS ARE U.S.A. pic.twitter.com/Co8Pg5SfZk — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) June 1, 2025

Oh dear.

Self-described patriot Michael Flynn Jr posted a doctored Parks and Recreation Ron Swanson gif to vent his petty displeasure.

Good morning and Happy Sunday! No quotes today. Just wanted to post how I feel about “pride” month. pic.twitter.com/8sx3P02rsK — Michael Flynn Jr (@realmflynnJR) June 1, 2025

His post picked up a fair amount of understandable flak.

You are such a loser. Why do you keep trying to compensate for your tiny dick. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 3, 2025

The best response by far, however, was from Nick Offerman, who played the part of Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation.

Ron was best man at a gay wedding you dumb fuck. #HappyPride https://t.co/mSlELkUvDY — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) June 2, 2025

The internet brought the love.

1.

2.

General Sidney just put the homophobes in their place https://t.co/vFVB0wNAb3 pic.twitter.com/0i8MCZttrb — Paul Muad’Dib (@trygraptor) June 2, 2025

3.

4.

Haven’t seen a ratio like that in a while https://t.co/bWB4owIYdc — Marcin Bunsch (@marcinbunsch) June 3, 2025

5.

HELL YEA HAPPY PRIDE pic.twitter.com/qMMiejaoc4 — Nerds | @valcommentator on tiktok (@NerdsCasts) June 2, 2025

6.

You fucking TELL EM Nick offerman https://t.co/w63fMjqdtn — Wxll ️‍ (@Wxll327) June 3, 2025

7.

republicans who can't rub two brain cells together should be barred from using parks and recreation reactions to things. don't use shit you clearly do not understand — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) June 2, 2025

8.

A real ally and an amazing man https://t.co/w5whmzztEm — Ryan Gaysling (@citizen_truth) June 3, 2025

9.

Mr. Offerman for the fabulous win!

️‍ https://t.co/7BAsetgpvd — Shelbs (cat lady against POSPOTUS) (@Shelbie68) June 3, 2025

10.

11.

LMAO cook his ass https://t.co/kVoK3JsYl9 — Trißtañ (@BlockedByBeebe) June 3, 2025

12.

13.

Imagine getting raked over the coals by Ron Swanson himself… Dude should just deactivate — Sherry ×͜× ☘️✨❯❯❯❯ (@sharii_ann) June 3, 2025

14.

This tweet made me smile even before I noticed the account name, now it’s hilarious https://t.co/Fq1FmloUWU — Kaleena (@KaleenaRivera) June 2, 2025

If you missed Ron Swanson’s stint as a best man, here it is.

READ MORE

Laurence Fox just keeps wittering on about how much he doesn’t care about Pride Month – 14 favourite reactions

Source Nick Offerman Image Screengrab