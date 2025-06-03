Celebrity LGBTQ+ Pride

Nick Offerman had the best response to the bigot who used his Parks and Recreation character to make an anti-Pride point

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 3rd, 2025

As anyone with a working brain could have predicted, Pride Month has upset the bigots, and they’ve been sharing their virtual tantrums on any social media platform they can.

Here are some typical examples.

Oh dear.

Self-described patriot Michael Flynn Jr posted a doctored Parks and Recreation Ron Swanson gif to vent his petty displeasure.

His post picked up a fair amount of understandable flak.

The best response by far, however, was from Nick Offerman, who played the part of Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation.

The internet brought the love.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

If you missed Ron Swanson’s stint as a best man, here it is.

Source Nick Offerman Image Screengrab