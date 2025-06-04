People who pre-date smartphones have been reminiscing on what younger generations are missing – 17 memories from a simpler time

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Not to sound like a wistful Boomer Facebook post, but things really were simpler in the old days.

And by old days, we mean the ancient period of recent history that pre-dates smartphones. The era of analogue technology, VHS cassettes, and zero social media. It was a fun time that will never come back, but what have young people missed by being born after it?

Reddit user KidBaj decided to find out by asking:

‘For people who grew up before smartphones, what is something that the newer generation won’t get to experience?’

Here are the top replies from people who were there…

1.

‘Carrying around a dozen or more phone numbers in your head.’

-NewsboyHank

2.

‘The freedom of your parents not being able to get hold of you while you’re out and about with friends.’

-NoneOfThisMatters_XO

3.

‘Going to make a call at the pay phone and finding change in the coin return!’

-ShittalkyCaps

4.

‘A life that’s not recorded. The ability to make mistakes and not have them follow you online for the rest of your life. They’ll never grasp the level of anonymity we enjoyed as a society.’

-Personal_Might2405

5.

‘The ability to just… fuck off. You can still do it by leaving your phone at home for the day or whatever, but it’s not really socially acceptable. If someone wants to get ahold of you, you’ll come home to piles of calls and voicemails as the people on the other end assume you’re dead. In the 90s, it wasn’t just socially acceptable to “disappear” for a day, it was assumed that’s how things would work. If someone couldn’t get ahold of you, they just shrugged and dealt with it. If you went out shopping or something, you got home when you got home and that was that. Even disregarding how difficult it is for people to willing “switch off” from digital engagement (which is a huge problem in its own right) the shift from people assuming you’re unavailable and feeling lucky if they managed to connect, to assuming you’re available and being offended or worried if they can’t connect, is a truly massive shift in how humans interact with each other.’

-IJourden

6.

‘Getting on your bike and just driving to your friends house not knowing if they are there or not’

-Thepuppeteer777777

7.

‘Having to memorise the directions for how to get somewhere without GPS maps’

-01-10-01-10

8.

‘having a book mailed to your door with EVERYONE’s phone number and address. all public information!’

-updatelee

9.