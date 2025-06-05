10 entirely relatable things that British people always do when they go abroad on holiday (and don’t try to pretend you don’t)

Life Brits holidays

It’s coming up to that time of year again. The time that many Brits spend months looking forward to. Their annual summer holiday abroad. A time to relax in the sunshine, away from the trials and tribulations of work, the bad British weather, and trying to decide what to make for dinner every single night.

Now we know not everyone is the same. Hashtag Not All Brits. BUT…there are some things that a lot are guilty of when going abroad on holiday. It’s like there’s an unwritten set of rules that they feel allows them to behave in these ways.

Any that you’re guilty of?

1. Over packing.

They will only be away for a fortnight, but pack like they’re going on a 6 month expedition to somewhere that doesn’t have any shops whatsoever. This includes ensuring they have at least 4 pairs of underwear per day as, even though they don’t constantly poo themselves at home, well, who knows on holiday! Better to be safe than sorry!

2. Bringing items from home.

There are some who are happy to go with the flow and just try what’s on offer at the holiday destination. However, pretty sure we all know that someone who won’t travel abroad without bringing a case full of teabags, Pot Noodles, Marmite and bacon because surviving without these things for a couple of weeks would apparently be a fate worse than death.

3. Excessive drinking.

While drinking alcohol in the morning at home would probably cause their family and friends to stage an intervention, abroad it’s a whole different ball game. In fact even before they get abroad. It’s almost mandatory to have an alcoholic drink at the airport before their flight, even if it’s at 5am. Then, once they’re actually on holiday, a pint of lager to wash down their breakfast fry up, cocktails by the pool at 10am, shots at lunchtime… all considered perfectly acceptable, even encouraged, holiday behaviour.

4. Getting up even earlier than they would at home.

Not through choice but a necessity, of sorts. In order to snag a sunbed. Bleary eyed and stumbling down to the pool area, clutching their towel in order to lay it down and secure themselves a prime position where they will catch the most sun all day.

5. Getting excited when they see English food in the local supermarkets.

They’re in the supermarket, stocking up on huge bottles of water, Lays crisps, and Lemon Fanta, and they spot it. The English food shelf. Then, all of a sudden, they then find themselves paying 8 euros for a tin of Heinz baked beans because they’ve had a pang of nostalgia for home.