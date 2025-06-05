An American shared the culinary mystery of being married to a Brit and the transatlantic divide never felt so wide

Life Americans Brits food

As regular readers will know, we have a bit of a thing for writing about the yawning cultural chasm that occasionally divides Britain and the US (come to think of it, the US and basically everywhere else).

And this is a classic of the genre, an American who shared the culinary mystery of being married to a Brit, helpfully illustrated for explanation purposes.

Being married to a British person means finding things in your kitchen that are just so baffling. It’s like a industrial processed food but from The Shire? pic.twitter.com/WEVOS8ENAj — Nick Clairmont (@NickClairmont1) June 4, 2025

And it’s fair to say it struck a chord – on both sides of the Atlantic – and turned into something rather lovely. Here are our favourite funny (and occasionally very angry) responses.

1.

“What’s the matter, you haven’t touched your Barley Water?” “Eh, dunno. Kind of felt like Oat Liquid.” — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) June 4, 2025

2.

You ever think about the British person being married to the American? No you only think about yourself pic.twitter.com/wOqYtkd98t — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) June 4, 2025

3.

I still can’t believe Britain is real pic.twitter.com/WjMTZHUOr6 — Luke Champine (@lukechampine) June 4, 2025

4.

Where is the spotted dick? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 4, 2025

5.

If Heinz started marketing salad cream as “British Ranch” they’d make a fortune. — Solomon Hull (@S0L_WIS) June 4, 2025

6.

Don’t sleep on English gravy. Get some Yorkshire puddings and prepare your taste buds for colonisation. — Biomathes (@biomathes) June 4, 2025

7.

This is why they lost the Revolutionary War — Rehab President (@RehabPresident) June 4, 2025

8.

Just finding out today that Americans have no idea what salad cream is! What are you guys putting on your green leaves over there? — Ian P (@IanP01) June 4, 2025

9.