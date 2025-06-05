Life Americans Brits food

An American shared the culinary mystery of being married to a Brit and the transatlantic divide never felt so wide

John Plunkett. Updated June 5th, 2025

As regular readers will know, we have a bit of a thing for writing about the yawning cultural chasm that occasionally divides Britain and the US (come to think of it, the US and basically everywhere else).

And this is a classic of the genre, an American who shared the culinary mystery of being married to a Brit, helpfully illustrated for explanation purposes.

And it’s fair to say it struck a chord – on both sides of the Atlantic – and turned into something rather lovely. Here are our favourite funny (and occasionally very angry) responses.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2