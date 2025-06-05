People have been sharing ‘harmless’ habits that are actually damaging in the long run – 19 behaviours to start avoiding

Life Ask Reddit habits

Whether it’s a sweet tooth or biting your nails, everyone has a bad habit. But some are worse than others.

In fact some bad habits can really damage you in the long run if you’re not careful. And the worst part is you may not be aware of them until it’s too late. To protect you from future harm, riligan posed this question to the wise folks over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a “harmless” habit that people don’t realize is actually damaging in the long run?’

Here are the top habits that are more dangerous than they appear…

1.

‘Only doing minimum payments on debt. Allowing interest to work against you.’

-AustinO_0

2.

‘Holding in your pee because you’re busy at work.’

-Equal-Traffic3859

3.

‘I heard this quote – I’m not sure who from:

‘We teach people how to treat us.

‘I find this a good reminder, especially when meeting new people.’

-Caprilounge

4.

‘People pleasing. If you are more concerned with making sure everyone around you is happy than you are about your own well being, it will bite you in the ass. Eventually you will start to resent people because you will feel that they don’t put in as much effort as you do, when in reality you are just doing too much! Take care of yourself, or you will not be able to truly care for others. Learn early how to set and maintain proper boundaries.’

-Odd_Frosting4670

5.

‘Sticking around in a relationship where you aren’t happy’

-bubblegum-rose

6.

‘Lack of sleep’

-colorOfsage

7.

‘Doomscrolling: massively screws with your brain.’

-YarrowDrifter

8.

‘Thinking it’s polite to avoid hard subjects.

‘Instead, we should learn how to appropriately address those subjects in a variety of settings. Avoiding them lets things that need to be addressed fester and grow.’

-FunRange3580

9.

‘Over working and not taking time off from work’

-ConsequenceFancy6380

10.

‘Expecting people to treat you the way you treat them. So many people go above and beyond for someone who only associates with them when they want something but never return the favor.’

-TheresaB112