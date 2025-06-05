Turn away from the news for 20 seconds and soak up the joy that is Sam Neill taking an inflatable dinosaur for a drive

Celebrity Sam Neill

Sam Neill is undoubtedly one of the best exports New Zealand ever produced – and they also gave the world Jemaine Clement, New Zealand lamb and the All Blacks.

He kept himself and a lot of fans sane during lockdown by sharing funny videos filmed on his farm, and we’re happy to report that the farm footage is just as heart-warming even now that we’re allowed to roam free.

This one is particularly special.

@samneillofficial THIS IS SILLY . Why did i do this ? Sorry Steven . ♬ original sound – Sam Neill

Yes, it’s silly, but there’s nothing wrong with a bit of beautifully shot silliness – especially with all this *gestures at the news*.

Here’s what TikTok users thought of it.

1.

This could be the new Jurassic park movie and I wouldn’t even be mad.

Zach Olney

2.

My 9 yr old son, “Is that the REAL Alan Grant?!?!” me, “Yes son.”

Britni J

3.

When did I subscribe to Tiktok Premium?!??!?

Tracy

4.

When a celebrity actually gets what social media is!!

Lizzyloo

5.

Honestly, it’s just nice to know he’s out there having fun.

Arden

6.

This man must be protected at all cost.

schoolhousemom

7.

Sam Neil posting this and Jeff Goldblum reposting it healed me.

Anthony

8.

Life found a way.

Niveamen

9.

What if Jurassic Park was really just Dr. Grant’s delusion while doing this?

Laramie Williams

10.

Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.

Halyx

11.

Just imagine being the guy at the party supply store when Sam Neill plunked the inflatable T-Rex decoration down on the counter with a big grin on his face.

JoshuaGraham7255

12.

Stop it omg this just made my whole day, I about died when the camera zoomed out and it’s just bobbing around in the mower.

AJB

TheHannahSaurusRex had this funny dig at Jurassic World.

Still better than anything Chris Pratt has done with a dinosaur.

