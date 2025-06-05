This weatherman’s takedown of Trump’s ‘sledgehammer attack on science’ just went wildly viral and it’s a devastating, essential watch

US donald trump weather

Donald Trump’s love of tariffs is not matched by his fondness for science, as anyone who took his bleach advice during Covid will surely attest.

His White House second coming has included cuts to all sorts of public services as part of DOGE, including widespread firing of government researchers which those in the know say could severely hamper efforts to monitor hurricanes and predict where they hit.

And surely no-one said it better than Florida meteorologist John Morales – @JohnMoralesTV – whose warning just went wildly viral and we can only hope everyone’s not harking back to this when hurricane season hits its stride.

Cuts have consequences, illustrated. As seen on TV pic.twitter.com/RoR3klSXpL — John Morales (@JohnMoralesTV) June 2, 2025

And here is a slightly extended version.

BREAKING: A Florida meteorologist just went on air and said he can’t accurately report the weather anymore, because Trump’s DOGE cuts gutted the satellite data he relies on. We’re not just defunding science, we’re sabotaging public safety. And for what? So a billionaire… pic.twitter.com/bANyZv7t4U — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) June 4, 2025

Blows Trump away.

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

Thank you. It’s hard to believe our government could be so foolish as to degrade life-saving weather forecasting. — Bo Gardiner (@BoGardiner1) June 2, 2025

Stop whatever you’re doing & watch John Morales. Instead of forecasting the weather, he tells Florida viewers why Trump admin cuts to Science and national weather services will make it impossible for him to accurately warn Floridians about this season’s hurricanes. https://t.co/JqSLw90Gdt — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 3, 2025

Telling it like it is. How refreshing. Thank you! — Paul Biedermann (@PaulBiedermann) June 3, 2025

This is chilling to every single Floridian. John Morales is a distinguished Florida meteorologist and not some Chicken Little. https://t.co/5b3BSR1oWs — Richard Donelan (@rdone) June 3, 2025

Thanks for speaking up and for your courage! You are a hero. I hope other meteorologists starts doing this. — Dave Gayle (@elysium55) June 2, 2025

John Morales. The of meteorology. When he speaks, you listen. https://t.co/KWEPK1MaBp — Rolando Lopez (@LopezRolando7) June 3, 2025

Thank you, Mr. Morales, for your honest commentary. Fewer weather balloons to gain intelligence, and fewer staff to collect and analyze data means we won’t have high-quality forecasts. This is devastating for everyone. I can’t believe there are ppl who are opposed to good science — Katieydidd Katieydidd (@katieydidd) June 3, 2025

Just for the interests of balance and all that there were also plenty of Magas saying stuff like this.

Which only makes us take it even more seriously. This dude, especially.

Climate change is a HOAX ! — Ricky (@Ricky_Media1) June 3, 2025

Next!



Source @allenanalysis