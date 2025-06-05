US donald trump weather

This weatherman’s takedown of Trump’s ‘sledgehammer attack on science’ just went wildly viral and it’s a devastating, essential watch

John Plunkett. Updated June 5th, 2025

Donald Trump’s love of tariffs is not matched by his fondness for science, as anyone who took his bleach advice during Covid will surely attest.

His White House second coming has included cuts to all sorts of public services as part of DOGE, including widespread firing of government researchers which those in the know say could severely hamper efforts to monitor hurricanes and predict where they hit.

And surely no-one said it better than Florida meteorologist John Morales – @JohnMoralesTV – whose warning just went wildly viral and we can only hope everyone’s not harking back to this when hurricane season hits its stride.

And here is a slightly extended version.

Blows Trump away.

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

Just for the interests of balance and all that there were also plenty of Magas saying stuff like this.

Which only makes us take it even more seriously. This dude, especially.

Next!


