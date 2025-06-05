‘What’s a minor etiquette rule that foreigners often miss but Brits immediately notice?’ – 21 unwritten laws that are baffling to people from abroad

Life Awfully British r/AskUK

Whether we’re cheering when someone drops a glass in a pub or treating Greggs like a religion, there’s no doubt that, as a nation, the British are a strange bunch. Imagine arriving here from a different country for the first time and trying to get your head around our traditions and culture.

It must be utterly discombobulating. Over on the AskUK subreddit, user FeelingSpiritual9984 asked:

What’s a seemingly minor British etiquette rule that foreigners often miss, but Brits immediately notice?

And lots of people had thoughts on the objectively weird ways we conduct ourselves.

1.

‘Disrespecting the invisible queue at a bar.’

–TheEdge91

2.

‘London escalators, stand on the right, walk on the left.’

–epicmindwarp

3.

‘In country or semi rural areas, when you are out taking a stroll, you say hello or good morning or even good evening to anyone you walk past. You absolutely do NOT do this in the city. Absolutely not. You’ll be shot down if you try, you don’t make small talk on the tube. But you would if you’re waiting for a bus in the country. Weird, but I don’t make the rules I just abide by them.’

–BattleGreen454

4.

‘‘I’m not sure’, ‘maybe’, ‘could do’ = ‘that’s a bad idea’, ‘no’, ‘if there’s no other option’.’

–idontlikemondays321

5.

‘Thank the bus driver when you get off. Even though he’s just doing his job and you paid.’

–Top-Ambition-6966

6.

‘Mostly I’ve noticed this with Americans but not adhering to basic manners. Like if I order something, I will (and most Brits) will say ‘Please can I get xyz? Thank you’ or similar. Americans will say ‘I’ll get a/I’ll do the…’ or the like and no ‘thank you’ mentioned. It makes me cringe.’

–wildOldcheesecake

7.

‘Tutting. If someone tuts at you, you need to know that’s the equivalent of any other nation screaming at you and punching you in the face with anger.’

–WatchingTellyNow

8.

‘Apparently making a hot drink for a trade in your house is a particularly British thing.’

–Necessary-Trash-8828

9.

‘Only saying goodbye once. Early in my romance with my Italian now-husband, i was really disconcerted when ending a telephone I said bye, he said bye, then hung up. I kept thinking I’d upset him. Brits say goodbye multiple times. Especially in person.’

–c19isdeadly

10.

‘Misuse of cutlery. Hold your knife like a pen – you’re dead to me.’

–Vegetable_Orchid_492

11.

‘Passing someone when walking in the country and having to pull that weird English face, kind of a smile but mouth firmly closed.’

–_ZX81_