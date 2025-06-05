‘What’s the most boring thing you’ve ever done?’ – 17 amusingly tedious tales

Life Ask Reddit boredom

No matter how much we try to convince people otherwise on social media, lots of us are in fact incredibly boring.

Don’t fret though, you’re not alone in your dullness. Over on r/AskUK, nottherealslash invited users to share their most boring tales, and even got the ball rolling with this snooze-inducing anecdote of their own:

‘I once made a report of a rosemary beetle sighting to the Royal Horticultural Society. I also once wrote an email to the author of a book (a railway atlas, no less) to recommend revisions for the next edition.’

Here are the most monotonous, yet strangely amusing replies…

1.

‘I once emailed a complaint that my takeaway fish supper was below the stated weight, complete with a picture of the fish on the scales with receipt.

‘The manager gave me the largest fish supper I have ever seen in my life as an apology, and my wife now refuses to go back due to the embarrassment of my complaint.’

-Huge-Brick-3495

2.

‘I once took a day off work so I could do some gardening and take a bunch of stuff to the council dump, and it was one of the most enjoyable days I’d had in ages.’

-BobBobBobBobBobDave

3.

‘I went to a Fancy Goldfish Annual Show. To see prizewinning breeds of goldfish. It was in a church hall an hours drive away from where I live so it even required effort. I would argue it isn’t boring but everyone I mention it to disagrees.’

-solve_et_coagula13

4.

‘At work I had to sort through those plastic cubes you put on clothes hangers with the sizes on them to separate them by mens, womens, kids and also the short length cubes

‘I admit I did not mind this as I was just left to get on with it and also it was like ‘oh no you’ve assigned the autistic person an organizing task how terrible’’

-SamVimesBootTheory

5.

‘Invigilating exams. As close to solitary confinement as I ever want to get. By the end, I was twitching.’

-Gabbysbrain

6.

‘On an A-level biology ecology field trip I drew the short straw in my experiment and ended up measuring the lengths of blades of grass on a sand dune in Wales in October. Individual blades using a ruler, for several days.’

-Adorable_Month3677

7.

‘At the end of each year, I export my song play counts from my music app and MANUALLY add them to an Excel spreadsheet I’ve had going for about a decade so I can see what songs/acts I listen to most as the years go by.

I find the listing part oddly relaxing.’

-vegan_voorhees

8.

‘I organise the stock cubes. You know the ones from Aldi that are in generic silver foil wrappers, so you don’t know what flavour they are? I mark them all ‘B, C or V’ with an indelible marker and put them in one big jar ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️’

-PoppySampson

9.

‘I make dioramas for a hobby. Sometimes I like to sit and watch the pigment dry and change colour on it. I sit and watch paint dry.’

-Ok_Teacher6490