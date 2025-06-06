25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Good morning and welcome to the Muskocalypse, or whatever it is that’s playing out here. This isn’t an entirely politics-free zone, but there’s a wide variety of other stuff to laugh at – which is just what the doctor ordered.
1.
Christina Aguilera *pointing directly at me from the stage*: “you are beautiful / no matter what they say”
Me *visibly distraught*: “Wait. Why? What do they say?!?”
— Kevin (@caoimhinof) May 31, 2025
2.
Got to be honest, you look like you are watching two men having a wee.@TiceRichard pic.twitter.com/vrdohkeuKM
— MrTibblesNewEra (@MrTibblesNewEra) June 3, 2025
3.
put clothes away for 5 Minutes. time to reward my self with an hour of screen time
— des :3 (@desdotjs) June 2, 2025
4.
Fleetwood Mac said that I could go my own way, your honor.
— Benny 'No Jets' Rollins (@citizenkawala) June 2, 2025
5.
What is EVEN the point of dating a lawyer if he can’t tell you whether or not a viking funeral is an executable clause to include in your will???
— Cannie Oakley: Local Cryptid (@Staceballs) June 5, 2025
6.
It’s not until you pour a 30g variety pack cereal box into a bowl do you realise how much of a greedy bastard you’ve historically been pic.twitter.com/xwKAvAUkHJ
— Our Rach (@our_rach) June 4, 2025
7.
it’s because of phone pic.twitter.com/JVZTpG3rMj
— katie kadue (@kukukadoo) June 4, 2025
8.
How many of this kid are there pic.twitter.com/J5yJIYyzNn
— oldfriend99 (@oldfriend99) June 4, 2025
9.
me: this escape room is hard
Bartender: sir this is a bar
— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) June 3, 2025
10.
me: hahaha look he has the zoomies
boyfriend:
me: look at him zipping around hahaha
boyfriend:
me: hehehe he’s a silly lil guy
boyfriend: i think our ubereats driver is lost
— Sam (he/him) (@mushycrouton) June 5, 2025
11.
“Lmao” has survived, and even thrived, over the years, but its cousin “rofl” has faded into indignity. The cruelty of fate.
— gabe (@allgarbled) June 2, 2025
12.
me: I have to think of something to make for dinner tonight so I totally get it
Sisyphus: wow ok
— meghan (@deloisivete) June 2, 2025