25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Good morning and welcome to the Muskocalypse, or whatever it is that’s playing out here. This isn’t an entirely politics-free zone, but there’s a wide variety of other stuff to laugh at – which is just what the doctor ordered.

1.

Christina Aguilera *pointing directly at me from the stage*: “you are beautiful / no matter what they say” Me *visibly distraught*: “Wait. Why? What do they say?!?” — Kevin (@caoimhinof) May 31, 2025

2.

Got to be honest, you look like you are watching two men having a wee.@TiceRichard pic.twitter.com/vrdohkeuKM — MrTibblesNewEra (@MrTibblesNewEra) June 3, 2025

3.

put clothes away for 5 Minutes. time to reward my self with an hour of screen time — des :3 (@desdotjs) June 2, 2025

4.

Fleetwood Mac said that I could go my own way, your honor. — Benny 'No Jets' Rollins (@citizenkawala) June 2, 2025

5.

What is EVEN the point of dating a lawyer if he can’t tell you whether or not a viking funeral is an executable clause to include in your will??? — Cannie Oakley: Local Cryptid (@Staceballs) June 5, 2025

6.

It’s not until you pour a 30g variety pack cereal box into a bowl do you realise how much of a greedy bastard you’ve historically been pic.twitter.com/xwKAvAUkHJ — Our Rach (@our_rach) June 4, 2025

7.

it’s because of phone pic.twitter.com/JVZTpG3rMj — katie kadue (@kukukadoo) June 4, 2025

8.

How many of this kid are there pic.twitter.com/J5yJIYyzNn — oldfriend99 (@oldfriend99) June 4, 2025

9.

me: this escape room is hard Bartender: sir this is a bar — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) June 3, 2025

10.

me: hahaha look he has the zoomies boyfriend: me: look at him zipping around hahaha boyfriend: me: hehehe he’s a silly lil guy boyfriend: i think our ubereats driver is lost — Sam (he/him) (@mushycrouton) June 5, 2025

11.

“Lmao” has survived, and even thrived, over the years, but its cousin “rofl” has faded into indignity. The cruelty of fate. — gabe (@allgarbled) June 2, 2025

12.