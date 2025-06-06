Twitter tweets of the week

25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated June 6th, 2025

Good morning and welcome to the Muskocalypse, or whatever it is that’s playing out here. This isn’t an entirely politics-free zone, but there’s a wide variety of other stuff to laugh at – which is just what the doctor ordered.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2