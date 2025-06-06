US donald trump germany

The German Chancellor firmly set Trump straight after he said Russia and Ukraine were like ‘two young children fighting’

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 6th, 2025

If you only watch one clip of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit to the Oval Office, please make it the one where he tells the US President to his face that he’s chatting wham about Russia and Ukraine – although, sadly, not in those exact words.

It started with Trump confidently incorrectly shooting his mouth off about the nature of the Russia-Ukraine war. See for yourself.

So, let’s get this straight …Donald Trump told Vladimir Putin that they should probably let him keep bombing Ukraine because the two countries are like children fighting like crazy?

Jonathan Swan looking bemused during a Donald Trump interview

The Chancellor had a much more measured and reasonable take. You know …like adults do.
CW – Trump goes into needlessly graphic details about combat injuries.

People were impressed by his handling of the President – and the question.

Adam Schwarz summed it up perfectly.

Source Adam Schwarz Image Screengrab