The German Chancellor firmly set Trump straight after he said Russia and Ukraine were like ‘two young children fighting’

If you only watch one clip of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit to the Oval Office, please make it the one where he tells the US President to his face that he’s chatting wham about Russia and Ukraine – although, sadly, not in those exact words.

It started with Trump confidently incorrectly shooting his mouth off about the nature of the Russia-Ukraine war. See for yourself.

Trump compares Putin's war on Ukraine to "two young children fighting like crazy in a park … you see it in hockey" pic.twitter.com/d3RK838tae — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 5, 2025

So, let’s get this straight …Donald Trump told Vladimir Putin that they should probably let him keep bombing Ukraine because the two countries are like children fighting like crazy?

The Chancellor had a much more measured and reasonable take. You know …like adults do.

CW – Trump goes into needlessly graphic details about combat injuries.

German Chancellor Merz sets the record straight after Trump tries to draw moral equivalence between Russia and Ukrainian actions: "Ukraine is only targeting military targets. Not civilians, not private [property], not energy infrastructure. This is the difference." pic.twitter.com/xKx0rjsVvd — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) June 5, 2025

People were impressed by his handling of the President – and the question.

This was hands down, the best part of the whole press time. Chancellor Merz didn’t mince words. Russia bombs civilians, Ukraine goes after military targets. No softening of language, no mincing of words. Of course then Trump tried to “both sides” it. Our President is a puppet. — Kimberly ️ ⛰️ (@KimberlySuth) June 5, 2025

Trump doesn't read his PDB or receive intelligence briefings so he has no idea WTF is going on in Ukraine and Russia. — Impeach Trump a 3rd Time! (@Christo12919382) June 5, 2025

The German Chancellor did what our American President is incapable – being honest. We deserve better. @POTUS is a coward — Taylor (@TaylorIndiana) June 5, 2025

Sad that we have to rely on foreign leaders to deliver the truth about things to American public these days… https://t.co/Z1mMne4wob — Josh Summitt (@Josh_Summitt) June 6, 2025

Bravo Merz for clarifying to Trump that while Russia terrorises & bombs civilians, Ukraine only targets military assets. pic.twitter.com/bJVlo7g0GM — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) June 6, 2025

So sad to see leaders of once respected allies put in a position to have to be the only adult in the room -stop quoting the bleached orange puppet, as if what he says is intelligent – it is so deluded, deranged, demented & probably drugged — P M (@GaiaPanMa) June 5, 2025

Trump nodding like a muppet, pretending he understands what is being said. — Dennis Carey (@dmpcarey) June 6, 2025

That’s a firm “No”. — Rose Benson (@RoseBensonDC) June 5, 2025

Trump: “Maybe let them fight it out for a while.” Merz: “Actually, one side bombs hospitals, the other targets tanks.” But hey, nuance isn’t really Donald’s thing:unless we’re talking about spray tan shades. — Waqas️ (@m0w4q45) June 6, 2025

German Chancellor Merz…we’re on the side of Ukraine, Putin’s kidnapping children Trump…bodies, arms, legs, heads‍♀️ Friedrich…this is ONLY by Russia Trump… “did someone say autopen”‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/7vFxrJeVpp — Laurie (@Laurieluvsmolly) June 5, 2025

MAGA: The deep state cabal is kidnapping US kids and drinking their blood in caves underneath Washington. Also MAGA: Russians are kidnapping Ukrain kids and shipping them out? Haven’t heard that but sounds fake. — George Kane (@tweetingiswrong) June 5, 2025

I disagree with the analogy comparing the Russia-Ukraine war to a kids' fight. It oversimplifies a complex conflict with severe consequences, trivializing the suffering and geopolitical stakes involved. Merz and I agree the war is tragic. — Mr. Perfect (@DS24IN) June 5, 2025

Adam Schwarz summed it up perfectly.

Of all the nonsense Trump spewed, I'm glad it was on Ukraine that Merz permitted himself to contradict Trump. Trump presents the war as a petty fight between moral equals. It's propaganda that favours Putin. Russia is the fascist aggressor. Ukraine is the democratic defender. — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) June 5, 2025

