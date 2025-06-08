People have been sharing the house rules they hated as kids but swear by as adults – 17 restrictions that made sense all along

Round Ups Ask Reddit

It’s tough to admit that your parents were right all along. Especially when it comes to ideas you were staunchly convinced they were wrong about.

As time goes on though and you grow into the role of a parent yourself, you start to see the world in a new light. And shock horror: it turns out your mum and dad were on the money about a lot of things, including seemingly trivial house rules.

Captain_Keyboard_Man decided to take a look at these seemingly bizarre restrictions by asking:

‘What’s a ‘house rule’ you thought was annoying or hated as a child, but you swear by now as an adult?’

Here are the top replies of rules that everyone will grow to respect…

1.

‘Laundry needs to be in the hamper, or in the laundry room if you want it done. Absolutely not searching bedrooms to gather dirty clothes.’

-thrwwy2267899

2.

‘Doing all dishes and putting the kitchen in order before going to bed. No matter how tired I am. It makes mornings SO much easier and more relaxing, getting the day started with a clean slate instead of having to look at last night’s dirty dishes sitting there in the sink.’

-LV2107

3.

‘Don’t use the “sewing scissors” for cutting anything except fabric. I am so sorry mom. I get it now.’

-fiercetywysoges

4.

‘Mine is filling the ice tray immediately after emptying it. Got in trouble so many times as a kid, but once I had roommates and there was ALWAYS no ice and then the ice tray also being empty, I (35m) damn near called my dad crying. I now enforce it in my household.’

-Captain_Keyboard_Man

5.

‘You do not walk into someone’s bedroom without their express permission.’

-Fkingcherokee1

6.

‘No clutter, clean up after yourself once you are done’

-PurpleWallaby999

7.

‘Chores. The amount of people that grow up without knowing how to do dishes, pay bills, go grocery shopping, and cooking. It sucked having to to these things growing up, but as an adult I’m glad I knew how to get them done.’

-Intelligent-Fox-2286

8.

‘We aren’t air-conditioning the neighborhood.’

-reefer_drabness

9.