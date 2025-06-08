Walter Masterson’s Pride Month gotcha of these Trump supporters is a burn visible from space
Actor and comedian Walter Masterson is the scourge of political fanatics, and they often don’t even know it – until it’s too late and he has the footage for TikTok.
Here he is getting anti-socialists to embrace Socialism.
@waltermasterson
This is my longest running joke.
Watch how he listed right-wing contradictions at a school board meeting.
@waltermasterson #satire ♬ original sound – Walter Masterson
In honour of Pride Month in 2023, he spoke to the MAGA crowd about signs that show Pride supporters must be fanatics. That sound you can hear is the shattering of irony meters.
@waltermasterson
Happy Pride!
“Don’t make the kids wear these flags and these hats and make it their entire personality.”
“Absolutely!”
“Can you imagine going someplace and being attacked, just for your identity?”
“It’s crazy.”
Stunning work from Walter. Here’s how TikTok users reacted.
You are the funniest person on earth!
Kimberley M9orrison80
Your content is top tier! Hilarious
BiblioMF
I couldn’t do that with a straight face.
user8081909276228
This is the best one hands down
maya
The way I laughed out loud when I finally understood what was happening here. 😂
Raven
This was art.
Wilton Burgos
As a Canadian, I find this extremely satisfying 😅
Marly M
I love the self-own 😂😂😂😂
Bitchy Hockey Witch
Absolute chef’s kiss!!!👌🤣😂🤣🌈🌈🌈
Mini Mojo
To sum up –
CLUELESS!
Elizabeth Lomprey
READ MORE
Probably the fastest reverse ferret ever from these ‘pro-legal immigration’ Trump fans
Source Walter Masterson Image Screengrab