A ‘misinformation warrior’ peeled back the layers of this Mail on Sunday splash and it’s a fascinating, infuriating read

News Mail On Sunday

To the world of the Mail on Sunday now – no, stick with us, please – which splashed with this tale of an 8 year-old-boy turned away by the NHS because he goes to a private school.

Turned away, we tell you!

And we mention it not because of any desire to read the Mail on Sunday (or indeed any incarnation of the Mail) but because the story was picked up by @MonkEmma who has made something of a name for herself at drilling down into this sort of tail.

And you’ll never guess – well, actually, you probably will – and it’s a properly fascinating read of how this sort of thing makes it to the front page of certain tabloid newspapers.

1.

What do we think? Hmm…. A Daily Mail headline so clearly designed to make you furious. Being shared by salivating Tory MPs who love a good rage farming story! So, what’s going on here? Let’s take a look! 1/13 pic.twitter.com/hFupe1Nhz5 — Emma (@MonkEmma) June 8, 2025

2.

It’s a story about a young boy who was told he couldn’t be referred to their NHS Occupational Health therapist because he went to private school. There are a handful of other examples in the article – all children being “denied” NHS education related occupational health care 2/ pic.twitter.com/JhMYpN4SPf — Emma (@MonkEmma) June 8, 2025

3.

So why would that be? Well, the Children and Families Act 2014 meant that educational services such as speech and languages therapy and occupational therapy provided by the local authority to state schools, aren’t available to non special independent schools 3/13 pic.twitter.com/XzHRRx3GcW — Emma (@MonkEmma) June 8, 2025

4.

Who was in power in 2014? Oh, that’s right – it was the Tories Which is weird because the DM spoke to 3 different Tory MPs (no Labour obvs!) who seemed really rather angry at this “vile class war, “quasi-Marxist class war” and “unfair discrimination”‍♀️ 4/13 pic.twitter.com/mOFvDH9tnX — Emma (@MonkEmma) June 8, 2025

5.

Basically, the NHS is providing the therapists but it is the local authority who is paying for it. And that’s a service they are responsible for paying for for children within the state school system. 5/13 pic.twitter.com/ADCymCutpO — Emma (@MonkEmma) June 8, 2025

6.

Now I can understand that parents may not know that’s how the system works. Their school should have explained it to them and should help them access the support they need – but it won’t be funded by the Local Authority once you opt out of the state system. 6/13 — Emma (@MonkEmma) June 8, 2025

7.

As for @NeilDotObrien and the other Tories wailing about “vile class wars” and it being “unfair”? Do they not know that this system is happening under legislation brought in by TORIES in 2014? Ignorant? Or just love a bit of rage-farming Labour bashing? 7/13 pic.twitter.com/GrP0OZrRzB — Emma (@MonkEmma) June 8, 2025

8.