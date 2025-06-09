A ‘radical evangelist’ was told by ‘The Lord’ to protest this airport’s all-gender toilet and was owned into next week

Life comebacks

We hadn’t come across Whitney Lynn before but she’s a ‘radical evangelist’ as well as being a TV producer, actress and songwriter by all accounts.

Despite having so many strings to her bow she still found herself at a loss waiting for a plane at the airport, so she did what any right-thinking radical evangelist would do at this point – she asked the Lord what to talk about.

And it turns out He had all-gender toilets on His mind. Of course He did!

‘Did you do the same during the flight when you discovered that the bathrooms on the plane were gender-neutral as well?’

andru ‘You better not get on that plane if you’re against ‘all-gender toilets’…’

steevehobbs ‘THE AIRPORT IS NOT A CHURCH. NOBODY ASKED FOR YOUR OPINION…’

asquirrelinaworldofnuts ‘You realize that all-gender bathrooms are where disabled people flying with a different-gender companion like a parent or spouse can go to get assistance using the restroom, right?Or did God not let you in on that?’

jessejessejoyjoy ‘This is what narcissism looks like.’

elaine4animals ‘Are you stupid or a liar. All gender doesn’t mean transgender. It means it’s open to whoever wants to use it.It’s unisex.God wants you not be such a dope.’

pohl1058 ‘If god created YOU in his image why do you have a bad dye job, make up on, and what is probably fillers and Botox?’

barrettpall ‘…oh, look, everyone…the Evangelical White Woman heard a voice in her head and now we all get to hear it.’

christianjameshand ‘So, are you under the impression you led anyone closer to Jesus here? Because I’m theologically conservative, but I know full well all you just did is make an embarrassing, uncomfortable scene and made Christians look stupid. If you’re thinking this is how Paul would act, you’re wrong.’

