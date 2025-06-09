‘Poor people who dated rich people, what did you learn?’ 15 tales of love across the social divide

Life r/AskReddit

Romance between princes and paupers, ladies and tramps are everywhere in fairy tales but not so much in real life. Maybe because it’s hard to meet people at balls these days, and only Boohoo can deliver you a sparkly gown at short notice.

Redditor KoushunTakami asked –

Poor people who dated rich people, what did you learn?

The internet responded with their own Cinderella stories, and it’s safe to say that these people did not live happily ever after.

1.

I grew up in what I can only describe as the identical median income household and had a decent job, so not poor, but I dated a woman who I met while she was in Law School who’s family was very rich. The subconscious expectations were overwhelming. I would plan a little surprise and she would expect something like a trip to Europe… She wasn’t trying to make me feel bad, her expectations were just so high from the world she grew up in.

chicagotim1

2.

I learned that every family has similar issues, rich people can just solve them quicker.

chillysaturday

3.

I dated a guy from a wealthy family once who burnt his hands FOUR TIMES in the brief time we were together, forgetting to put oven gloves on before he pulled the tray out of the oven. His mum told me once that she’d bought his intelligence by sending him to private school. I remember thinking, “you probably should have bought some more”

binglybleep

4.

That they are often insulated from the experience of peasant life. I was working 12 hour shifts in an industrial kitchen trying to save up enough for my next semester of college. Her friend (whose house had a fully stocked kitchen that only ‘the staff’ ever used) heard that I was working to pay for school and therefore could not take time off to go on a vacation. She took a moment to think about my situation, looked concerned with her furrowed brow, and then finally asked “why don’t you just tell your parents? School is a good thing, of course they’ll want to pay for that.”

The_Swoley_Ghost

5.

That good parents are better than rich parents.

swagerito

6.

No matter how humble and rational one is, dating someone several tax brackets higher will test one’s ego and self worth.

Shahfluffers

7.

You can have all the money in the world and still have bad taste. He would offer me his card to go get stuff to make his 4,800 sq house feel like someone actually lived there. Otherwise it just had sparse ugly furniture and posters scattered around

Ecstatic_Jackfruit35

8.

They’ll still burn through your money first.

Ok-Squash8044

9.

I learned that for some, money above a certain amount directly facilitates the development of paranoid, hoarding, and antisocial type behaviors – overly self-protective, etc. and I think this does come from the fact that it’s weird to have a lot of money in a world where so many people need that money to be shared. Where it may actually be unethical for you to not share. I’m sure there’s a lot of weird interpersonal stuff that happens within that dynamic. I actually think I developed some more compassion for people who are extremely wealthy from dating my ex. I also think the money itself it’s like…the more you have the more you’re afraid of losing it? She was really frantic about only making 12k in a day instead of 18 and I told her that I only had $200 to my name total and that I felt fine and she was genuinely astounded. So interesting.

ishvicious

10.

That most are actually way more humble than your larping rich person. Theres a huge difference in how the woman with the Gucci belt, LV bag, and a negative balance will treat you vs. The man in head to toe TJ Maxx but has 2mil in his account.

LettuceCupcake

11.

That being rich makes some people not really learn to have to take responsibility for their actions. Girl I used to date lost like 5 1000$ phones in a couple years, but her parents would always just immediately buy her a new one, so I kinda felt like she never learned from it.

jankoo

12.

Money insulates the family from accountability. The behavior I’d see out of them sometimes over the smallest things was shocking.

DustyDeputy

13.

That I should have taken the car she offered to buy me. We didn’t see eye to eye politically, and I broke up with her. I had many friends and family members tell me I was ignorant for not taking the free vehicle.

LastSpotKills

14.

Married a rich person. Regular problems arise but also unbelievably silly problems that only happen when you have too much money and no real problems so you gotta make some up. Extended family is building a 2 million dollar custom home in a rural area and are deeply distraught that the specialty plumbing expert they need to fly in from Norway in will cost $$$ to get a consult, which does not include install nor the inevitable future maintenance. Dawg you do not need fancy European plumbing in rural Idaho trust me.

alken0901

15.

Being rich doesn’t mean someone’s happy

J-jules-92

It just goes to show that money can’t buy love, or even a second date with someone who you offended by suggesting that their parents should have worked harder if they wanted to be successful.

