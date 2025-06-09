We have every sympathy with this Singaporean’s beef with the British name ‘Featherstonehaugh’

Entertainment British

The language now commonly spoken in most parts of the UK has evolved from a plethora of ancient languages, as well as more modern slang words. Because of its diverse ancestry, pronunciation of English can be a bit of a minefield …especially where names are concerned.

Singaporean TikToker Caitanya Tan shared her frustration with the Brits’ weird words, and – frankly – we’re with her on this one.

After a little research – okay, we googled it and read Wikipedia – it seems there are several ways to pronounce Featherstonehaugh, one of which is indeed ‘fanshaw’.

These comments spoke for us, too.

1.

I’m a Brit, and I’ve just learnt how to pronounce that. Thank you. I will of course completely forget.

Tony T

2.

English is three languages in a trench coat, and they disagree on everything.

ObsidianKnight

3.

Forget phonetic sabotage, that’s phonetic gaslighting taken to the next level.

Matt D

4.

I’m fairly confident that at some point all us Brits collectively decided that some letters weren’t getting enough love and just shoved them in places they didn’t belong.

Aunt Abby. TAROT

5.

“Featherstonehaugh” most banks will reject all your cheques with this name. Good luck!

Durian Solo Hunter

6.

To be fair we also pronounce them wrong, I’m British and hadn’t seen that one and would have gotten it wrong. Sometimes you just have to be local to get the name right.

Tiger_9570

7.

In Dominican we call Worcestershire sauce “English Sauce”.

Gabbie

8.

Native Brit here. I can’t even read my own language.

Anne Crawshaw

A few people shared other mind-boggling names.

9.

Here in Kent, I live near Trottiscliffe (prounced Trosley)

CurrentDespairs

10.

Alnwick = an-ick. Hawick = hoyck. The whole country is full of Saxon, Angle and Celt names that were added to by Vikings and the French Normans. We’re sorry, we’re a melting pot.

Liese

11.

Wrap your linguistic skills around CHOLMONDELEY.

Dan H

12.

Lived in Devon as a kid. Village down the road was Woolfardisworthy. Pronounced, obviously, as Woolsery. I’m sure they do it as a prank!

McWelsh

While Goibhniu reminded us of some wise words from the great Terry Pratchett.

Pratchett said something along the lines of; “English doesn’t borrow from other languages. English follows other languages down dark alleys, knocks them over and goes through their pockets for loose grammar.”

