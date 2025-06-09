‘What’s something that’s completely legal but still makes you look like a total psychopath?’ – 17 unintentionally suspicious behaviours

Round Ups Ask Reddit

A lack of empathy and a tendency to lie are the classic traits of a psychopath, but they’re far from the only signs.

However there are also totally innocent actions which can still make you bear more than a passing resemblance to Patrick Bateman. To find out which behaviours to avoid if you want to look like a normal human, Hopeful_Pay8928 put this question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s something that’s completely legal but still makes you look like a total psychopath?’

Here are the top answers from people we hope haven’t learnt through experience…

1.

‘Digging a hole in your back yard at night’

-JuggernautDowntown69

2.

‘Going over your lawn with a vacuum cleaner instead of a lawn mower.’

-vacuumCleaner555

3.

‘Not turning around when you get on an elevator’

-SignalSecurity

4.

‘Starting a jigsaw puzzle from the center and leaving the border till the end.’

-yyzforfun

5.

‘Waiting a moment before you join in laughing when you are in a group.’

-aurora_ethereallight

6.

‘Regular clothes while working out (jeans, khakis etc)’

-Testudoxoxo

7.

‘Taking my glasses off when stuck in a situation where someone won’t shut up, I might have to listen to your voice, but all I can see is a blurry face – so easy to tune out.’

-BornBluejay7921

8.

‘You can promise bone marrow donation and then, at the last moment, back off.

‘The intended recipient will die, as their own bone marrow has been thoroughly destroyed by medications in preparation to the transplantation. But no one can force you to help them. You have a right to change your mind, even in the morning of the planned operation. You can revoke your consent anytime.

‘But you will look like a total psychopath, if look is the correct word.’

-DefenestrationPraha

9.

‘Having your bed stand in the middle of the room at an odd angle.’

-Kind-Eyes9733