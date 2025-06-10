15 British words and phrases that will probably baffle anyone who didn’t grow up in the UK

Exclusive British

British English is full of idioms, but if you didn’t grow up in the UK, then some of them might just leave you scratching your head in bewilderment.

We’ve compiled a list of our favourites for anyone who doesn’t understand why being ‘pissed up’ is fun, but being ‘pissed off’ isn’t!

1. Knackered – Extremely tired or exhausted.

2. “That’s not my cup of tea.” – “I’m not interested in that.”

3. Go arse over tit – To fall over.

4. “It’s all gone pear shaped.” – “It’s all gone wrong.”

5. Chuffed to bits – Very pleased.

6. “I’ll give you a bell.” – I’ll call you on the telephone.”

7. “Take a brolly in case it pisses down.” – “Take an umbrella in case it rains heavily.”

8. “They’re a sandwich short of a picnic.” – “They’re not very intelligent.”

9. “It’s taters!” – “It’s very cold.”

10. “Don’t get your knickers in a twist.” – “Don’t get yourself upset/worked up.”

11. “Stop faffing about.” – “Stop wasting time.”

12. To bodge something – To make a mistake or do something badly.

13. To be gutted – To be hugely disappointed.

14. “That’s utter tosh” – “That’s complete nonsense.”

15. Have a chinwag – Have an informal conversation.

