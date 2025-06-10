This Trump supporter’s warning of a Gavin Newsom presidency wasn’t the gotcha he thought it was – 17 top clapbacks

US US politics

The situation in LA remains a tense one, after Trump deployed the National Guard to deal with protests against chaotic immigration raids.

While the clashes with police and immigration officers seen at the weekend have de-escalated to quieter marches, the government has now added 700 Marines to the situation, and the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has vowed to sue them for illegally putting the state’s National Guard under federal control.

NEW: We are suing Donald Trump. This is a manufactured crisis. He is creating fear and terror to take over a state militia and violate the U.S. constitution. The illegal order he signed could allow him to send the military into ANY STATE HE WISHES. Every governor — red or… — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 9, 2025

Views on the situation have been divided, with Trump cultists cheering the needless show of strength to the rafters, and others suggesting once again that the White House is currently inhabited by a wannabe dictator with a grudge against non-white people.

One Maga cultist saw it as an opportunity to warn people against putting the Californian governor into the White House in 2028 – something seen as a possibility.

There was one enormous fly in his orange ointment, and that was pointed out by several people.

1.

But it’s actually happening during a Trump presidency lol. You didn’t think this through. — Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) June 9, 2025

2.

If only Trump were president, he would totally send the national guard. Too bad we’re stuck w sleepy joe biden asleep at the wheel again — Insanul Ahmed (@Incilin) June 9, 2025

3.

This has everything to do with Trump, Newsom has been governor for a long time and protests there didnt start til Trump started kidnapping and trafficking people. Dummy — Ivy ♌️ (@ivyyaps13) June 8, 2025

4.

oh interesting! what presidency is it happening under now btw? https://t.co/nn6wOKFPzG — trash jones (@jzux) June 9, 2025

5.

that’s odd considering Trump is president and it’s happening right now you withered broke pussy — c (@treesontrees47) June 8, 2025

6.

"Under a ______ Presidency" What Presidency are you currently under? — idd.konr (@konrkonrkonr) June 8, 2025

7.

You would not believe who’s president right now https://t.co/Qd7htlVN3Y — W (@winbalt) June 9, 2025

8.

You idiot, Trump is the POTUS — john henderson (@johnhender007) June 8, 2025

9.