Donald Trump appeared to think the US fought Japan in WW1 and was fact-checked to the moon and back

Another day, another Donald Trump fact check. Well, plenty more than one, obviously, but for now we’ll just focus on this one, the president’s rambling speech to troops in which he appeared to suggest – quite a lot more than appeared, to be fair – that America fought the Japanese in World War One.

Like Basily Fawlty in that episode of Fawlty Towers, Trump just can’t stop going on about the war.

Trump says we won World War I and without the US, we would all be speaking German and possibly Japanese Trump: Recently other countries celebrated the victory of World War I, France was celebrating. Really. The only one that doesn’t celebrate is the U.S.A. And we’re the ones… pic.twitter.com/BbEK1BlCyJ — Acyn (@Acyn) June 10, 2025

And if you’re thinking there’s something wrong with Trump’s historical knowledge – get outta here! – you’d be absolutely right. And these people were only too happy to correct him.

1.

BREAKING: Trump just told the troops at Fort Bragg that we won “World War 1” against Germany and Japan. This combined with the fact that he thought he spoke to Gavin Newsom yesterday, suggests he is not cognitively there. I am calling to officially 8647. It’s time for Trump… pic.twitter.com/XUiKBJtSIr — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 10, 2025

2.

We fought the Japanese in WWII, Not WWI. The current president is 79 and has 10 gaffes a day but let’s talk about Joe Biden for a month. https://t.co/iDcEc33hWo — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 10, 2025

3.

Grandpa doesn’t even know which war he’s talking about. His brain is mush. — (@ChidiNwatu) June 10, 2025

4.

I get the wars mixed up all the time too. https://t.co/i4dC3dIeHv — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) June 10, 2025

5.

We celebrated D-Day from World War 2 last week….not World War 1. His mental competencies are rapidly declining. — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) June 10, 2025

6.

Japan was an ally of France and the United States in WWI https://t.co/dTQP1HAj7L — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) June 10, 2025

7.