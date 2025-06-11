US donald trump Japan WW1

Donald Trump appeared to think the US fought Japan in WW1 and was fact-checked to the moon and back

John Plunkett. Updated June 11th, 2025

Another day, another Donald Trump fact check. Well, plenty more than one, obviously, but for now we’ll just focus on this one, the president’s rambling speech to troops in which he appeared to suggest – quite a lot more than appeared, to be fair – that America fought the Japanese in World War One.

Like Basily Fawlty in that episode of Fawlty Towers, Trump just can’t stop going on about the war.

And if you’re thinking there’s something wrong with Trump’s historical knowledge – get outta here! – you’d be absolutely right. And these people were only too happy to correct him.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

