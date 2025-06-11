Pics funny

17 times panoramic photos went spectacularly wrong – or right

Poke Staff. Updated June 11th, 2025

You’ve probably seen what happens when people try to get a snap of their pets using the panoramic function on their phones. It tends not to go well …

Exactly as though there was a horrible accident at the cat factory.

No matter the subject of the photo, the results can be quite fascinating, so we headed over to the r/panoramicsgonewrong subreddit, where we found a lot more of them.

These were our favourites.

1. Tried to take a panorama from our hike today, it really did my boyfriend dirty…


Via

2. Hop to it, Fido


Via

3. Two heads are better than one


Via

4. When your dog is a terrible animagus


Via

5. Accidental medieval art


Via

6. Eat your heart out, Picasso


Via

7. Cerberus – guardian of the Underworld


Via

8. He must pay a fortune for shoes


Via

9. “What kind of a cat do you have?” “A slinky”


Via

