17 times panoramic photos went spectacularly wrong – or right

Pics funny

You’ve probably seen what happens when people try to get a snap of their pets using the panoramic function on their phones. It tends not to go well …

Look at this photo of a cat taken in panorama I just saw on Facebook pic.twitter.com/vJ84ewNcJs — Sarah (@idlewildgirl) June 25, 2020

Exactly as though there was a horrible accident at the cat factory.

No matter the subject of the photo, the results can be quite fascinating, so we headed over to the r/panoramicsgonewrong subreddit, where we found a lot more of them.

These were our favourites.

1. Tried to take a panorama from our hike today, it really did my boyfriend dirty…



2. Hop to it, Fido



3. Two heads are better than one



4. When your dog is a terrible animagus



5. Accidental medieval art



6. Eat your heart out, Picasso



7. Cerberus – guardian of the Underworld



8. He must pay a fortune for shoes



9. “What kind of a cat do you have?” “A slinky”



