17 times panoramic photos went spectacularly wrong – or right
You’ve probably seen what happens when people try to get a snap of their pets using the panoramic function on their phones. It tends not to go well …
Look at this photo of a cat taken in panorama I just saw on Facebook pic.twitter.com/vJ84ewNcJs
— Sarah (@idlewildgirl) June 25, 2020
Exactly as though there was a horrible accident at the cat factory.
No matter the subject of the photo, the results can be quite fascinating, so we headed over to the r/panoramicsgonewrong subreddit, where we found a lot more of them.
These were our favourites.
1. Tried to take a panorama from our hike today, it really did my boyfriend dirty…
2. Hop to it, Fido
3. Two heads are better than one
4. When your dog is a terrible animagus
5. Accidental medieval art
6. Eat your heart out, Picasso
7. Cerberus – guardian of the Underworld
8. He must pay a fortune for shoes
9. “What kind of a cat do you have?” “A slinky”