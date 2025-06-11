People have been sharing ‘instinctive things’ from 15 years ago that would bamboozle today’s youngsters – 17 early Noughties relics

Life Ask Reddit nostalgia

Older readers may want to brace themselves: 15 years ago was 2010, and a lot has changed since then.

In the intervening years we’ve seen the rise of AI and several monumental shifts when it comes to geopolitics. But what about on the everyday scale? What was so drastically different back in 2010 that the youth of today would struggle to grasp it?

ViperStrike0111 found out by putting this question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s something people did instinctively 15 years ago, but now younger people don’t even realize was a thing?’

Here are the top replies that may make you feel a million years old…

1.

‘Downloading playlist to iPods or phones because streaming would destroy your data.’

-alwaysdistracted99

2.

‘Carried a Garmin or other GPS navigation device with them in their cars.’

-Linux4ever_Leo

3.

‘Pay attention to the way you’re going so you know how to get back. Or pay attention to landmarks. No one seems to do this anymore.’

-Silent_Beautiful_738

4.

‘Taking 500 photos on a digital camera on a single night out and then uploading them all to Facebook in several separate albums.’

-diddygem

5.

‘Set up a meeting point when going to a concert, and a fall back position after the concert in case we get lost.’

-papparmane

6.

‘Travel internationally without a smartphone and hope a friendly local is honest when you ask directions.’

-HotSauceHigh

7.

‘People don’t know what it’s like for weed to be counter cultural and criminal anymore. Kids don’t know how to roll joints in legal states, they all get pre rolls.

They don’t know what it’s like to drive 45 minutes outside of town to meet some 45 year old burn out dude with a 20 year old GF playing with knifes in the corner while he tries to spit a freestyle for you and get you to smoke a blunt with him when all you want is your $35 1/8th of an unknown strain that he swears is some top shelf med grade shit.’

-Tgirlgoonie

8.

‘“Instinctively”? Ctrl + S every few minutes’

-sdstever

9.

‘Put a cd into your car dashboard’

-DucktapeCorkfeet