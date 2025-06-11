US donald trump

Trump threatens ‘very big force’ against anyone who protests at his $45 million birthday parade, and the First Amendment has entered the chat

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 11th, 2025

It’s just three days, at the time of writing, to Donald Trump’s vanity parade – a show of military might on a par with something his good friend Vladimir Putin would oversee.

While it is theoretically to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US Army, it seems a tad suspicious that the event was moved from Trump’s original proposed date of the 4th of July to the 14th of June – Flag Day and the 79th birthday of one Donald J Trump.

We’re half expecting one of the tanks to carry a giant cake, out of which will spring Speaker Mike Johnson, dressed in a stars and stripes suit.

Thousands of protests have been planned for Saturday, under the umbrella of ‘No Kings Day’, to express the country’s unhappiness at Trump’s George III tribute act.

Despite a great deal of publicity for several weeks, Trump claims not to know about the upcoming protests – but he made it quite clear that he won’t stand for them.

While we suspect the President has heard about planned protests, it seems he may not have heard of a little thing called the First Amendment to the US Constitution, which protects the rights to assembly and free speech, amongst other things.

Trump may have forgotten about that, but Twitter remembered.

