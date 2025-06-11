Trump threatens ‘very big force’ against anyone who protests at his $45 million birthday parade, and the First Amendment has entered the chat

US donald trump

It’s just three days, at the time of writing, to Donald Trump’s vanity parade – a show of military might on a par with something his good friend Vladimir Putin would oversee.

While it is theoretically to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US Army, it seems a tad suspicious that the event was moved from Trump’s original proposed date of the 4th of July to the 14th of June – Flag Day and the 79th birthday of one Donald J Trump.

Trump is planning to display rocket launchers, missiles, tanks, and fighter jets at his $45 million birthday parade, echoing North Korea and Russia. pic.twitter.com/8Lg371UkaO — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) June 7, 2025

We’re half expecting one of the tanks to carry a giant cake, out of which will spring Speaker Mike Johnson, dressed in a stars and stripes suit.

Thousands of protests have been planned for Saturday, under the umbrella of ‘No Kings Day’, to express the country’s unhappiness at Trump’s George III tribute act.

There are THOUSANDS of protests planned for June 14th all over the country to send a message to Donald Trump that no one wants his birthday military parade in DC that will cost taxpayers millions. #NoKingsProtest You can find a location here: https://t.co/0QtOiDx80x pic.twitter.com/nRQTXeANEC — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 10, 2025

Despite a great deal of publicity for several weeks, Trump claims not to know about the upcoming protests – but he made it quite clear that he won’t stand for them.

Trump threatens to use “heavy force” against anyone who protests his military parade this weekend, and note that he makes no exception for peaceful protesters pic.twitter.com/9ziTGsNuNq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 10, 2025

While we suspect the President has heard about planned protests, it seems he may not have heard of a little thing called the First Amendment to the US Constitution, which protects the rights to assembly and free speech, amongst other things.

Trump may have forgotten about that, but Twitter remembered.

The First Amendment specifically prohibits the government from using heavy force on citizens who protest the government. https://t.co/5NztIZGuQZ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 10, 2025

Yeah, how dare you interfere with the president wasting tax payer money for his birthday party. Thats not a dictatorship at all. — Manna (@OhMyManna) June 10, 2025

But, hear me out here, what if the protesters attack the Capitol? Would we be cool with that? https://t.co/YVn8HKQeHt — Stephen Shewmaker (@sbshew) June 10, 2025

Bring it on, fat boy. https://t.co/FPLDT0ffJW — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) June 10, 2025

Full dictator mode.

Trump’s throwing a parade for himself — and threatening violence against anyone who disagrees. This isn’t a leader. It’s a wannabe Mussolini in makeup. — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) June 10, 2025

Ah yes, such a great confident leader he can’t even handle peaceful protest — studio_dad (@studio_daddy) June 10, 2025

Watch your step, Mr. President! This is the type of authoritarian rhetoric that spurs our brave opposition media to contribute more cash to your library, pay you millions to settle frivolous lawsuits, and finance flattering documentaries about Melania. https://t.co/WNHBP0Rgbt — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) June 10, 2025

