What’s a ‘waste of money purchase’ that you absolutely stand by? – 17 zero-regrets expenses

It’s often said that the best things in life are free, but huge, extravagant purchases are pretty incredible too.

Sure, they may put a big dent in the old bank balance, but they’re often worth it in ways money can’t buy. And if you’ve ever splashed out on a needless expense, you’re not alone. The replies to this question posed by mzryck over on r/AskReddit prove it’s a common occurrence:

‘What’s a ‘waste of money purchase’ that you absolutely stand by?’

Here are the top answers from fellow big spenders…

1.

‘I purchased a colossal fat squirrel statue and put it in my mothers garden without telling her. Wanted to see how long till she found it. It took a few months. Totally worth the laugh. Half the family was in on it.’

-Ding-dong-hello

2.

‘The books I buy and don’t read til like a year later. ❤️’

-Switchbladekitten

3.

‘A hotel when I visit my family’

-westicles_1982

4.

‘When my children were young and we had little money, I would browse catalogs and cut out the pictures of things I loved, hoping that someday they would be in our budget.

‘Years (20+) have passed and we are more financially comfortable. Most of the items in my pictures are either unavailable or my tastes have changed, but I was still in love with a particular bracelet. I put it in an eBay search a few years ago and I finally got a hit last year.

‘I will never be sorry I bought it.’

-TiffanyTwisted11

5.

‘Getting someone in to do jobs around the house. Sometimes, it is not worth the time and effort to DIY. If you don’t have the time or the right tools, getting a professional in is worth it. It’s less stress and the job gets done properly.’

-dat_twitch

6.

‘Paying other people to trim my dog’s nails.’

-this-is-trickyyyyyy

7.

‘A “fancy pants” 20 course dinner at a Michelin star restaurant on the first night of vacation in Iceland.

‘It was absolutely wonderful. Food. Drinks. Engagement with the staff. We left feeling satisfied. None of that “now I need a hamburger” joking.

‘It was a “you only live once” kind of addon to a potentially once in a lifetime kind of vacation. It was a chunk of the vacation budget, but at the end of it all was just lumped into the vacation experience expense.’

-FireflyRave

8.

‘$5000USD worth of astrophotography equipment’

-StillSortOfAlive

9.

‘I bought a motorcycle that was listed for $1500. I was going to offer $1200.

‘When I started to get to the part where I say how it’s not worth $1500 he says “how about $1000” and then I countered with “i was thinking more like $1200”

‘I stand by my mental illness.

‘Thing burned more oil than gas.’

-Any_Rope8618