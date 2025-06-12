‘What’s your favourite fact you like to tell?’ – 23 fascinating nuggets of truth you can pinch to impress other people with

Life r/AskUK

Some people have the type of mind that holds on to interesting facts, and others have brains like sieves and can barely recall the names of their immediate families.

If you fall into the latter camp you’re in luck, because Reddit user Physical-Egg6682 has collected lots of fascinating facts all in one place after posing this question on the AskUK subreddit:

‘What’s your favourite fact you like to tell?’

They followed up with a couple of their own…

I have two: No person born blind has been diagnosed as schizophrenic, and humans and dolphins are the only mammals that have sex for fun.

People who are very handy in a pub quiz were keen to add their own favourites, likes these:

1.

‘Woolly mammoths were still alive when the pyramids were built.’

–Individual-Gur-7292

2.

‘The Tyrannosaurus Rex (T-Rex) lived closer in time to the invention of the iPhone than it did to the Stegosaurus.’

–PinItYouFairy



3.

‘C.S. Lewis died on 22nd November 1963. Nobody paid much attention, because it was the same day as Aldous Huxley. Nobody paid much attention to Huxley either, because it was also the same day as John F Kennedy.’

–smoulderstoat

4.

‘Wellard from Eastenders was also Maximus’ dog in Gladiator.’

–LupercalLupercal

5.

‘Natural gas (the stuff that goes into your home for your boiler, hob etc) has no smell. They have to give it an odour so you can smell it in case of a leak.’

–R33Gtst

6.

‘Agatha Christie was suspected of being a spy, as she named a character Colonel Bletchley whilst Bletchley Park was still a secret location for codebreakers. Turns out, she was once stuck on the train at Bletchley for so long that she decided to name an objectionable character in her book after it, as revenge. Complete coincidence.’

–PoglesBee

7.

‘Wombats poop cubes.’

–BlondePotatoBoi

8.

‘Cows have regional accents.’

–LukiBlu

9.

‘The entire population of the UK lives further north than 90% of Canadians.’

–LupercalLupercal

10.

‘Gary Oldman is younger than Gary Newman.’

–Scruffybob

11.

‘Edinburgh is west of Bristol.’

–steppenwolf666

12.

‘Along with Denmark (it’s disputed who’s actually got the top spot), Scotland also has the oldest national flag in the world.’

–Consistent-Salary-35