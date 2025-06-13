Trump’s homeland security chief Kristi Noem said they’ll ‘liberate’ Los Angeles and everyone said the same thing

US donald trump kristi noem

To Donald Trump’s cabinet of no-talents now, specifically the director of homeland security Kristi Noem who’s been having her say on the deployment of the national guard to California.

No-one asked for the national guard, obviously, but Trump sent it anyway, and Noem said it’s not going away despite calls by California’s own governor, the estimable Gavin Newsom.

And it’s an absolutely chilling watch.

Kristi Noem says DHS (and the military) will “liberate” Los Angeles from its democratically elected mayor and governor. Naked authoritarianism. pic.twitter.com/R6kcwi9ZrK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 12, 2025

Hmm, remind you of anyone? It did these people.

“Liberate”? From elected leaders? That’s not liberation, that’s a coup. Noem’s playing dress-up as a dictator while trampling the will of Californians. — Krystian (@KpictiahNL) June 12, 2025

Be clear on what she’s saying here: She’s saying that Trump is going to use the U.S. military to overthrow both the duly elected Mayor of Los Angeles & the Governor of California. I understand she’s not very bright, but, in essence, she’s saying the federal government has… https://t.co/WhaYc1mVmH — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 12, 2025

Soooo, an unelected person telling the people of a town that she is there to liberate them from the person they voted for? That sounds…. Russian. — Kvist (@kvistp) June 12, 2025

This not a fucking drill, this is blatant authoritarianism from the most unqualified people running our country trying to turn it into Russia. Lying and propaganda straight from the Hitler and Putin playbook. The military isn’t there to liberate, they are political pawns. https://t.co/zewNqQqczV — Skyleigh Uhrich (@Sky_Lee_1) June 12, 2025

Treason. Every person involved in this is committing treason and should be punished accordingly. — Elite E Man (@Eman856) June 12, 2025

