US donald trump kristi noem

Trump’s homeland security chief Kristi Noem said they’ll ‘liberate’ Los Angeles and everyone said the same thing

John Plunkett. Updated June 13th, 2025

To Donald Trump’s cabinet of no-talents now, specifically the director of homeland security Kristi Noem who’s been having her say on the deployment of the national guard to California.

No-one asked for the national guard, obviously, but Trump sent it anyway, and Noem said it’s not going away despite calls by California’s own governor, the estimable Gavin Newsom.

And it’s an absolutely chilling watch.

Hmm, remind you of anyone? It did these people.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2