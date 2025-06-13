Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Welcome to our antidote to all that *waves hand*. We’ve wandered down many corridors of Twitter, opening doors and peering inside, just so we could bring you twenty-five solid nuggets of comedy gold to take your mind off things for five minutes.
As always, give your faves a follow or a retweet.
1.
applying for a passport for my baby and pic.twitter.com/INEgYNiGm9
— swamp hag ☕️✨ (@potatoslav) June 7, 2025
2.
If you see me at a summer wedding wearing this, I give you permission to stage an intervention. pic.twitter.com/44h4X5Mty4
— Lissa Evans (@LissaKEvans) June 6, 2025
3.
I need a job that I can’t be fired from for being bad at it, like a MLB umpire or a court room sketch artist.
— (@MoMohler) June 7, 2025
4.
I’m beginning to think that Reform is a team from The Apprentice that’s somehow escaped and got out into the wild.
— charlie higson (@monstroso) June 6, 2025
5.
Wonder what his favourite flavour of crisps is pic.twitter.com/V9FqKxvwki
— Ross McCulloch (@Rossmac212) June 8, 2025
6.
Crazy that the name Gary isn't short for something. Surely their real name is Garold or something.
— Kyle (@KylePlantEmoji) June 10, 2025
7.
Me being removed from Sadler’s cake shop in Faringdon because I ‘should leave some cake for other people’. Whatever. pic.twitter.com/jpUIb8CfI0
— Claire L Meadows MA ️ (@CL_Meadows) June 10, 2025
8.
my son waking me up for Bluey pic.twitter.com/Vd7echfL8o
— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) June 9, 2025
9.
"I asked chat gpt" "I asked grok"
bro I observed the flights of birds, consulted the sacred chickens and inspected the entrails of a sacrifice, we are not the same
— Classical Studies Memes (@CSMFHT) June 12, 2025
10.
Good news for all of you pic.twitter.com/K9Dwa90hpv
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 12, 2025
11.
Do you think there's an Indian version of Race Across the World with contestants struggling to get from Blackpool to Aberystwyth on a Sunday
— Robert Lock (@RobertL02984137) June 11, 2025
12.
Nothing gives me more pleasure than paying my brother money back by bank transfer pic.twitter.com/QvO9iHurdn
— Robert Popper (@robertpopper) June 11, 2025