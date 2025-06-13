Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Welcome to our antidote to all that *waves hand*. We’ve wandered down many corridors of Twitter, opening doors and peering inside, just so we could bring you twenty-five solid nuggets of comedy gold to take your mind off things for five minutes.

As always, give your faves a follow or a retweet.

1.

applying for a passport for my baby and pic.twitter.com/INEgYNiGm9 — swamp hag ☕️✨ (@potatoslav) June 7, 2025

2.

If you see me at a summer wedding wearing this, I give you permission to stage an intervention. pic.twitter.com/44h4X5Mty4 — Lissa Evans (@LissaKEvans) June 6, 2025

3.

I need a job that I can’t be fired from for being bad at it, like a MLB umpire or a court room sketch artist. — (@MoMohler) June 7, 2025

4.

I’m beginning to think that Reform is a team from The Apprentice that’s somehow escaped and got out into the wild. — charlie higson (@monstroso) June 6, 2025

5.

Wonder what his favourite flavour of crisps is pic.twitter.com/V9FqKxvwki — Ross McCulloch (@Rossmac212) June 8, 2025

6.

Crazy that the name Gary isn't short for something. Surely their real name is Garold or something. — Kyle (@KylePlantEmoji) June 10, 2025

7.

Me being removed from Sadler’s cake shop in Faringdon because I ‘should leave some cake for other people’. Whatever. pic.twitter.com/jpUIb8CfI0 — Claire L Meadows MA ️ (@CL_Meadows) June 10, 2025

8.

my son waking me up for Bluey pic.twitter.com/Vd7echfL8o — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) June 9, 2025

9.

"I asked chat gpt" "I asked grok"

bro I observed the flights of birds, consulted the sacred chickens and inspected the entrails of a sacrifice, we are not the same — Classical Studies Memes (@CSMFHT) June 12, 2025

10.

Good news for all of you pic.twitter.com/K9Dwa90hpv — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 12, 2025

11.

Do you think there's an Indian version of Race Across the World with contestants struggling to get from Blackpool to Aberystwyth on a Sunday — Robert Lock (@RobertL02984137) June 11, 2025

12.