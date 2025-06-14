This might be the worst excuse a boyfriend ever gave for being on Tinder …or the best

Social Media relationships

The @redditships Twitter account shares posts from the subreddit r/relationship_advice, which does exactly what it says on the tin.

A 2020 post had people in a bit of a headspin as they read through an explanation by a 29-year-old woman, asking if her boyfriend’s excuse for using Tinder might actually be plausible.

See what you think.

He has a point doesn’t he? Or does he? Twitter was as conflicted as we are.

Future lawyer, this dude https://t.co/9CLeILo92e — Holly Brockwell (@holly) June 22, 2020

pic.twitter.com/X4bGhCFDXG — I got 1/10 Virgils on it (@plastic_wings_) June 22, 2020

The closest we can come to a conclusion is this:

If he's telling the truth, he's brilliant. If he's lying, he's still brilliant but you gotta respect it. https://t.co/VGSmoN2Zn5 — El infame Sergacabra (@FantomasSerg) June 22, 2020

Source @redditships Image Pexels