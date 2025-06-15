US donald trump

There’s a new entry for the Donald Trump Big Book of Covfefe Words, and it’s ‘perade’ – 17 responses that spell out the problem

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 15th, 2025

While Donald Trump’s tacky show of military might may have cost the US upwards of $45 million – though experts believe the figure is very much higher – and wrecked the surfaces of several historic roads, people can take some comfort from the fact that the ‘No Kings Day’ protests in every state sent a clear message to the president.

The second word was ‘off’.

It wasn’t just the protests putting a fly in Trump’s ointment – it was also the weather forecast.

While we don’t doubt that the gilded walls of the Oval Office got a good coating of ketchup when Trump saw that forecast, he tried to put a brave face on it.

“OUR GREAT MILITARY PARADE IS ON, RAIN OR SHINE. REMEMBER, A RAINY DAY PERADE BRINGS GOOD LUCK. I’LL SEE YOU ALL IN D.C.”

They started the display early, to avoid the worst of the weather, but both the early start and the threat of storms probably contributed to the extremely poor turnout.

To add insult to injury, his latest creative spelling was already out in the world, with the mockery on full display.

