There’s a new entry for the Donald Trump Big Book of Covfefe Words, and it’s ‘perade’ – 17 responses that spell out the problem

US donald trump

While Donald Trump’s tacky show of military might may have cost the US upwards of $45 million – though experts believe the figure is very much higher – and wrecked the surfaces of several historic roads, people can take some comfort from the fact that the ‘No Kings Day’ protests in every state sent a clear message to the president.

The second word was ‘off’.

Philly says fuck off Donald Trump. "In the face of murderous MAGA raiding our neighborhoods, killing our lawmakers, the people RISE." (@bluelotusoftheeast.bsky.social)

#3E #NoKings #NoKingsDay pic.twitter.com/HKl8m14IiA — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) June 14, 2025

Los Angeles is blowing Trump’s little birthday party out of the water!!!!! #NoKingsDay pic.twitter.com/QoJvgE8xgE — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) June 14, 2025

Hundreds of people form a human banner at San Francisco's Ocean Beach during the #NoKingsDay protests. @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/D7MARF8NtH — Santiago Mejia (@santiagomejia) June 14, 2025

It wasn’t just the protests putting a fly in Trump’s ointment – it was also the weather forecast.

I love how it's literally going to rain on Trump's parade. Thank you baby Jesus — Camry Diaz™ (@theliamnissan) June 14, 2025

Let’s go downpour! — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 14, 2025

While we don’t doubt that the gilded walls of the Oval Office got a good coating of ketchup when Trump saw that forecast, he tried to put a brave face on it.

The president: "A RAINY DAY PERADE BRINGS GOOD LUCK" pic.twitter.com/sNub4ZsEyL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 14, 2025

“OUR GREAT MILITARY PARADE IS ON, RAIN OR SHINE. REMEMBER, A RAINY DAY PERADE BRINGS GOOD LUCK. I’LL SEE YOU ALL IN D.C.”

They started the display early, to avoid the worst of the weather, but both the early start and the threat of storms probably contributed to the extremely poor turnout.

Donald Trump does NOT want you to share this footage of his pathetically tiny birthday parade crowd. pic.twitter.com/U7wyJgUamD — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) June 14, 2025

To add insult to injury, his latest creative spelling was already out in the world, with the mockery on full display.

I prefer presidents who know how to spell “parade.” pic.twitter.com/TDj4UhdwQg — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 14, 2025

LMAOOO, "PERADE" A child can spell "parade" correctly. Come on, God, please rain on this jackass's PARADE. AMEN. pic.twitter.com/cZD4jICG1t — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 14, 2025

Holy fucking shit. He spelled it perade. pic.twitter.com/3k5oddp2ch — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 14, 2025

“PERADE” OMG. He’s the dumbest fuck to ever hold high office anywhere on this fucked up planet. pic.twitter.com/ZbdtKLJdac — James Crampton (@JimCramptonWPG) June 14, 2025

“Perade” I can’t with this blithering illiterate. pic.twitter.com/rCBREkBoiQ — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 14, 2025

The is REAL. Goes dark for over a day during WAR and then surfaces to say #PERADE pic.twitter.com/wa3JQFb34r — Arbiter of Cool✌ (@ArbiterofCool) June 14, 2025

FOOLS ON PERADE pic.twitter.com/bbtuOcdSv3 — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) June 14, 2025

9.