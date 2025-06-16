Politics Keir Starmer Robert peston

Robert Peston whinged about Keir Starmer getting to take a helicopter and was brutally owned into next week

John Plunkett. Updated June 16th, 2025

Keir Starmer is in Canada for the G7 summit of world leaders with no end of crises vying for top spot in a particular grim global agenda right now.

And it will surely come as no surprise to anyone that the PM will occasionally travel by helicopter on such occasions, right?

Wrong. Well, wrong if you’re ITV potlical editor Robert Peston that it is, who took to Twitter to highlight the different travel arrangements for Starmer and the members of the press.

And while his tone might have been lost in translation – who knows? – there was no mistaking the note struck by all these replies, comprehensibly owning the newsman into next week and beyond.

