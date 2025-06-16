Robert Peston whinged about Keir Starmer getting to take a helicopter and was brutally owned into next week

Politics Keir Starmer Robert peston

Keir Starmer is in Canada for the G7 summit of world leaders with no end of crises vying for top spot in a particular grim global agenda right now.

And it will surely come as no surprise to anyone that the PM will occasionally travel by helicopter on such occasions, right?

Wrong. Well, wrong if you’re ITV potlical editor Robert Peston that it is, who took to Twitter to highlight the different travel arrangements for Starmer and the members of the press.

We take the bus. Starmer takes this pic.twitter.com/nJnuTgMvOA — Robert Peston (@Peston) June 15, 2025

And while his tone might have been lost in translation – who knows? – there was no mistaking the note struck by all these replies, comprehensibly owning the newsman into next week and beyond.

1.

GOOD. He’s the Prime Minister of a country which is the 6th largest economy in the world and a nuclear power. I’m sick of this idea that we should have our leaders schlepping around on buses or in economy class. https://t.co/sgEDZiDHK4 — Ben Harris (@btharris93) June 15, 2025

2.

Yes Robert, he’s the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. — Luke Robert Black (@lukerobertblack) June 15, 2025

3.

So what ?

Plumbing the depths of pettiness – is not a good look for a senior journalist. https://t.co/6WNni8p9xX — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) June 16, 2025

4.

…yes? His job’s more important than mine? So depressing to have senior journalists with such low status opinions. https://t.co/ukdAYZwRsS — Tom (@TomHulme79) June 15, 2025

5.

Must’ve been awful for you, how often did you ride on Mr Sunak’s helicopter? — Freddy C. (@FreddySky) June 15, 2025

6.

I find it odd how bitter some old hacks are that Starmer became PM. https://t.co/YiTVt8SwNQ — Seumas Milne’s Left Bollock (@MilneSeumas) June 15, 2025

7.