It turns out that Trump doesn’t just blow his own horn – he could have been a ‘flutist’ too

US donald trump

It’s fair to say that Donald Trump isn’t known for his humility, as this compilation video of his constant boasting goes to show.

It must be exhausting to be an expert in everything and it turns out there’s yet another string to his bow. In an interview with a rather sycophantic New York Post reporter, Miranda Devine, Trump discussed his amazing musical talent – and not just for blowing his own trumpet.

Thanks to Republicans Against Trump for sharing on Twitter.

Trump: “They came up to my father, they said, ‘your son is brilliant at music. He can be an incredible musician…I played for very short periods of time, the flute…Can you believe it? I could have been a flutist.”pic.twitter.com/Ty8E0xKgTH — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 11, 2025

Truly there are no ends to his talent. Let’s have a look at the replies.

1.

He probably was the best baseball player at his high school too right? And the best wrestler and the best cross country runner too? And stu-co pres? I mean, according to this idiot, he’s the best at everything — Garrett, The Car Guy. Fort Bend Toyota (@houstonfan4life) June 11, 2025

2.

Of course he could’ve been a flutist—he’s been blowing hot air for decades.

Next up: “They said I had the hands of a surgeon, the brain of a Nobel laureate, and the humility of a god.” — Ultramõrd Sillu (@suunasolkija) June 11, 2025

3.

If he played the flute that he would know that's not the term you use. As usual, he's full of shit. — Captain Spatchcock (@cptspatchcock) June 11, 2025

4.

5.

Chase your dream @realDonaldTrump ! It’s not too late to drop the presidency and become a flutist.

I bet no one is better at playing the flute than you! — Antverpia (@MisterAntwerp) June 12, 2025

6.

He would be the best flutist to ever flute — 2FST4LV (@AnthonyLeeds1) June 12, 2025

7.

Trump’s “flutist” flex is peak Emmy-worthy fiction. Next he’ll claim he invented the saxophone while building the pyramids. — Krystian (@KpictiahNL) June 11, 2025

8.

Give me a fucking break. This isn't about music it's about his insatiable need to rewrite history to fit his ego. The only thing he's mastered is grifting and gaslighting. — Siegien (@margaretsiegien) June 11, 2025

9.

Of all the untrue things, this is the untruest. https://t.co/JoiBNkvHlj — Elon Musk's Faulty Penile Implant (@snarkofthebeast) June 12, 2025

10.

“There are few people in England, I suppose, who have more true enjoyment of music than myself, or a better natural taste. If I had ever learnt, I should have been a great proficient.” https://t.co/km8MKjXLhV pic.twitter.com/nBvaZg8mVQ — Scott Wlaschin (@ScottWlaschin) June 12, 2025

11.

It actually was the first instrument kids get…the recorder..he just thought it was a flute. https://t.co/QOgUcFCo8f — CMS1985 (@cmslouwho) June 12, 2025

12.

I wished I lived in that alternative universe where Trump was merely an obnoxiously ignorant flutist. https://t.co/pR5iXe8ZYv — Prof. Mastrosimone (@JoeMastrosimone) June 11, 2025

13.

Kim Jong Trump. The brilliant flutist. https://t.co/TBYOrg1mCV — Memorial Device (@memorialdevice) June 12, 2025

14.

For some reason it reminds of an interview of Boris Johnson. When asked what he did for a hobby he replied he liked painting wooden crates so they looked like London busses. https://t.co/rY2MOTwevt — Tudor Rickards (@Tudortweet) June 12, 2025

15.

It answers one question.

“I could have been a flutist.” Trump brags about how brilliant he is with music. I guess that explains his love for “YMCA”. pic.twitter.com/AcMX7b1s9A — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 11, 2025

Source Republicans Against Trump Image Screengrab