It turns out that Trump doesn’t just blow his own horn – he could have been a ‘flutist’ too

David Harris. Updated June 16th, 2025

It’s fair to say that Donald Trump isn’t known for his humility, as this compilation video of his constant boasting goes to show.

It must be exhausting to be an expert in everything and it turns out there’s yet another string to his bow. In an interview with a rather sycophantic New York Post reporter, Miranda Devine, Trump discussed his amazing musical talent – and not just for blowing his own trumpet.

Thanks to Republicans Against Trump for sharing on Twitter.

Truly there are no ends to his talent. Let’s have a look at the replies.

It answers one question.

Source Republicans Against Trump Image Screengrab