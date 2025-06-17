Donald Trump dropped the US-UK trade deal documents and got the UK confused with the EU, but tell us more about that 4D chess

US donald trump

The G7 summit is well underway in Canada, as newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney hosts the leaders of six other nations in Alberta, although Trump left early for talks about the escalating violence in the Middle East.

Before he left, as well as refusing to sign a joint declaration over differences of opinion on the Iran-Israel conflict, and claiming that the group had insulted Vladimir Putin by kicking him out of the G8, Trump signed papers to advance the US-UK trade deal. Here’s how that went.

Trump drops UK-US trade deal

Starmer picks it up

Trump says it's a trade agreement with the EU

Trump congratulates Starmer

Starmer explains it's a UK-US trade deal (not with EU) pic.twitter.com/G9zPpN2MGG — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 16, 2025

It was the perfect analogy for that special relationship we hear so much about.

1.

Keir Starmer cleaning up Trump's mess…pic.twitter.com/UvoqtuOSCU — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 16, 2025

2.

He blamed it on the wind and there’s no wind. He just dropped it like a fucking dumbass. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 16, 2025

3.

Grandpa needs a nap. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 16, 2025

4.

Imagine if Joe BIden had stood with the leader of another country to announce a trade deal, dropped his papers & named the wrong country (ies). "Mr Trump appeared to mistakenly say he had signed a "trade agreement with the European Union" as he stood alongside British Prime… — Bo Gardiner (@BoGardiner1) June 16, 2025

5.

It’s like a Monty Python skit. — H Westman (@HCWestman) June 16, 2025

6.

This is hilarious/embarrassing/humiliating Trump talks about the great UK deal before dropping it, forcing the "great Prime Minister of the UK" to skivvy around picking the thing up only to hear Trump refer to it, uncorrected, as "a great agreement with the European Union" pic.twitter.com/jNgHXNUn3I — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) June 16, 2025

7.

This clip has everything, from Starmer scooping up the pages Trump has just dropped, to the US President mistakenly telling reporters he's just signed an agreement with the European Union. pic.twitter.com/eS2JwOWfrI — MSM Monitor (@msm_monitor) June 16, 2025

8.

Narrator: There was in fact no wind and that isn’t an agreement with the EU. https://t.co/NUNMrgrQiX — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 16, 2025

9.